My first thought is The Villages is responsible for the overcrowding. They are so intent on selling more homes and not providing adequate venues for dining and entertainment. Villagers south of State Road 44 have to come north for those venues. Why not add several country clubs with dining and shopping south of State Road 44? I moved here in 2013 and Brownwood was built with restaurants before homes.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO