Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

‘Down-ballot’ races? What you need to know before you vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Down to the wire: Why voting matters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With only a day or two left to vote early (depending on which county you’re in) and a few days to submit a mail-in ballot, only 30% of registered Floridians have voted, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Historic Jacksonville Sheriff election is truly special this year

Lakesha Burton could make history, but faces institutional obstacles. The Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff has been one of the most compelling races for that office in years, despite it happening ahead of schedule. The snap election was set up this summer, when Mike Williams resigned after a residency violation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

The Villages responsible for the overcrowding

My first thought is The Villages is responsible for the overcrowding. They are so intent on selling more homes and not providing adequate venues for dining and entertainment. Villagers south of State Road 44 have to come north for those venues. Why not add several country clubs with dining and shopping south of State Road 44? I moved here in 2013 and Brownwood was built with restaurants before homes.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. School Board runoffs down to the wire

Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus picked up notable endorsements along the way. The six candidates for two Nassau County School Board seats dwindled to four after the Primary, and now two runoffs are set for Election Day to decide who will be on the Board in Districts 1 and 3.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

