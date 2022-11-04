Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Voting rights group hopes storm does not deter voters from showing up at polls Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With early voting wrapping up this weekend, Duval County Elections officials said they saw good numbers and are hoping that the momentum remains the same on Tuesday for the general election. Across Florida, more than 4.5 million votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early voting....
News4Jax.com
‘Down-ballot’ races? What you need to know before you vote
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
News4Jax.com
Groups rally to inspire action as early voting comes to an end this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting across the state is wrapping up this weekend as Florida candidates gear up for Election Day on Tuesday. Groups across Duval County held rallies Saturday to make one last push to inspire people to get out and vote. One day before the close of...
News4Jax.com
Down to the wire: Why voting matters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With only a day or two left to vote early (depending on which county you’re in) and a few days to submit a mail-in ballot, only 30% of registered Floridians have voted, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis, Charlie Crist make campaign stops in Northeast Florida ahead of election
Charlie Crist, the democratic gubernatorial candidate, and Governor Ron DeSantis campaigned in different areas of Northeast Florida on Friday. Crist visited Operation Save our Sons on the Northside of Jacksonville and Gov. DeSantis rallied voters in Clay County at the Bestbet poker club. Operation Save our Sons is an organization...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach’s odd Mayor rule stirs two City Commission campaigns
While Mayor Mike Lednovich seeks re-election to Seat 4, three others also want it. Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something Mayor, but that looks increasingly likely as City Commissioners Bradley Bean and David Sturges square off on the ballot.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
floridapolitics.com
Historic Jacksonville Sheriff election is truly special this year
Lakesha Burton could make history, but faces institutional obstacles. The Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff has been one of the most compelling races for that office in years, despite it happening ahead of schedule. The snap election was set up this summer, when Mike Williams resigned after a residency violation...
From paralyzed to multi-sport athlete, Jacksonville veteran is defying all odds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We celebrate veterans every day on the First Coast, and that will certainly be the case on Nov. 11 when we gather for Veterans Day. But many veterans suffer in silence when they return from service with injuries. Chris Wolff is an Air Force veteran who...
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
villages-news.com
The Villages responsible for the overcrowding
My first thought is The Villages is responsible for the overcrowding. They are so intent on selling more homes and not providing adequate venues for dining and entertainment. Villagers south of State Road 44 have to come north for those venues. Why not add several country clubs with dining and shopping south of State Road 44? I moved here in 2013 and Brownwood was built with restaurants before homes.
News4Jax.com
Will a potential strike by United, American and Delta pilots impact holiday travel?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weeks away from the busiest travel season of the year, pilot unions with United, American, and Delta Airlines aren’t seeing eye to eye. United and Delta pilots are even threatening to walk off on the job. News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth said the main issue...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. School Board runoffs down to the wire
Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus picked up notable endorsements along the way. The six candidates for two Nassau County School Board seats dwindled to four after the Primary, and now two runoffs are set for Election Day to decide who will be on the Board in Districts 1 and 3.
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida unemployment rate decreases below national average, October jobs report shows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new jobs report is out for October and while it shows some growth — with more than 261,000 jobs — it also shows a slight uptick in unemployment. News4JAX spoke with local job seekers on Friday to find out their challenges in looking for employment.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
Jewish businessman responds to antisemitism with $1 million fund to combat root causes of bias
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above was published with a previous report. This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. In response to a surge in hate speech, a prominent Jewish business owner has created a $1 million fund to address antisemitism in Jacksonville and complete an already-planned security initiative.
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to vote
Clay County Commissioners change meeting day to allow more time for residents to vote.Clay County Government. The Clay County Board of Commissioners will no longer meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.
