USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
VikingsTerritory

The Packers Apparently Tried to Trade for Everybody

The Green Bay Packers rank 23rd in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play through eight weeks of 2022. In 2021, they ranked third in the same metric. And in efforts to fix the glitch, Green Bay’s front office evidently attempted to pull the trigger on multiple trades for notable pass-catchers before the NFL’s November 1st trade deadline — and then just didn’t get it done.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman

The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Tyler Conklin: We aren’t the same old Jets

The Jets were coming off a dismal loss to the Patriots and the Bills were 6-1, so there wasn’t any surprise to see that Buffalo were heavy favorites at MetLife Stadium for Sunday’s game. The result of the game was a big surprise, however. The Jets defense smothered...
ESPN

Detroit Lions coach not buying "Curse of Bobby Layne"

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Four NFL championship banners were hanging from the Detroit Lions' indoor practice facility on Friday as the current team worked to snap a five-game losing skid on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions (1-6) haven't celebrated a title since 1957, the NFL's second-longest drought...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline

The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans

We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI

