Megan Thee Stallion Rips Drake For 'Conspiracy Theories' After Apparent Shooting Diss

By Kimberley Richards
 2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion slammed a new song by Drake and 21 Savage on Friday for spreading “conspiracy theories” about her 2020 shooting.

The Houston rapper didn’t name Drake or 21 Savage in her tweets, but referenced their new joint album and song “Circo Loco,” which seemingly made light of the shooting.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol,” Megan tweeted.

Megan was shot multiple times in the feet following a party in Hollywood Hills in July 2020. She alleged afterward that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shot her, which he denies. He is currently awaiting trial.

Later in her series of tweets, Megan called out rappers for using the incident for attention and for joking about abuse toward Black women.

“Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” she tweeted.

In “Circo Loco,” the song from Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album “Her Loss,” Drake raps: “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

People on Twitter quickly took note of Drake’s verse after the album’s midnight release. Although people pointed out that the rapper appeared to reference butt injections, many social media users ― including Megan ― thought the line was likely a play on words to also allude to the shooting.

A representative for Drake declined to comment.

Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told HuffPost in a statement: “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.”

Lanez was charged with felony assault in October 2020. He has pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial later this month, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Megan has been outspoken about the lack of protection for Black women who suffer abuse and the backlash she received for publicly telling her story.

Three months after the shooting, she wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times titled “Why I speak Up for Black Women.”

“It’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase ‘Protect Black women’ is controversial,” she wrote. “We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”

