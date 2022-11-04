ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United ace was dropped by ten Hag for violating the club’s rules twice during the pre-season

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho was dropped by the manager after he broke the rules set by Erik ten Hag. Garnacho was named in the squad travelling to Bangkok and Australia for their pre-season after his breakthrough season with Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup winning team. However, he did not feature in any of the games and it is now revealed that he was dropped by the manager ‘after twice turning up late for team meetings‘.
