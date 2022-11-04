Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Pique delivers emotional farewell speech to Barcelona fans
Gerard Pique makes an emotional address to Barcelona supporters after making his final appearance for the club.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: This is the Utd team we expect to see
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
Yardbarker
Manchester United ace was dropped by ten Hag for violating the club’s rules twice during the pre-season
According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho was dropped by the manager after he broke the rules set by Erik ten Hag. Garnacho was named in the squad travelling to Bangkok and Australia for their pre-season after his breakthrough season with Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup winning team. However, he did not feature in any of the games and it is now revealed that he was dropped by the manager ‘after twice turning up late for team meetings‘.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
ESPN
Man United facing Premier League fixture congestion
Manchester United face a struggle to find a place to play their postponed Premier League games after failing to win their Europa League group. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) United needed to beat Real Sociedad by 2+ goals to take first place and require only two...
When is the Carabao Cup 2022/23 fourth round draw and where to watch
The 2022/23 Carabao Cup fourth round draw will swiftly follow the conclusion of the third round ties. Here's all you need to know about the draw.
Who could Man City face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League but could face a tough test next.
90min
Every Champions League 2022/23 last 16 tie - ranked
Ranking the Champions League last 16 ties from least watchable to absolute box office.
How can Liverpool win the Champions League?
How Liverpool could reach the 2022/23 Champions League final.
Leeds vs Bournemouth - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
Manchester United to face Barcelona in Europa League play-off round
Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round.The Catalan giants have dropped down into the competition after failing to get out of their Champions League group, but now provide a stern test for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils who finished second in their Europa League group.United will travel to the Nou Camp on February 16 for the first leg of the tie, with the return at Old Trafford taking place on February 23.⚔️ Our next opponents in the #UEL: Barcelona 🇪🇸#MUFC || #UELdraw— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2022The Red Devils have some fond memories of the Nou Camp, having completed the 1999 treble in the stadium with a last-gasp victory over Bayern Munich in that year’s Champions League final.Arsenal, who won their Europa League group, have already progressed to the last 16 of the competition. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw.
Yardbarker
Tottenham line up £60m move for Liverpool-born Premier League star
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton when the transfer window opens in January. According to a report from the Sun, the Londoners are keen on bolstering their attacking options midway through the season and they have identified the 21-year-old as a target. Gordon has been...
Where to watch Carabao Cup 2022/23 third round fixtures on TV or live stream
Everything you need to know about where you can watch the upcoming Carabao Cup third round fixtures.
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Sparks usually fly when these two collide. Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Liverpool predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
Liverpool and Real Madrid headline blockbuster Champions League last 16 draw
Liverpool and Real Madrid headline the last 16 ties of the 2022/23 Champions League.
Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Everton vs Leicester City in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0