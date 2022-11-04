Read full article on original website
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
tvinsider.com
Michael Callan, ‘The Occasional Wife’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway, has passed away aged 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Callan died Monday night of pneumonia at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Born in Philadelphia in 1935,...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (November 3, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Vicious Cycle’
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (November 3, 2022)? YES. NBC’s long-running crime procedural airs Season 22, Episode 6, titled “Vicious Cycle,” on Thursday night. Here is how NBC describes the episode: “When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list.” Watch the video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order” Season 22. Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always,...
‘Call Me Kat’ Viewership Jumps 28% Following Leslie Jordan’s Death
In the wake of the tragic death of Leslie Jordan on Oct. 24, viewers are rallying around his final performances. Fox’s “Call Me Kat” saw a spike in its audience for the first episode to air following series regular Jordan’s fatal car crash with 1.4 million people tuning in to Season 3 Episode 5 on Oct. 27. That statistic, which comes via Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, marks a 28% jump in viewership for the Fox comedy. After the third season of “Call Me Kat” premiered with 1.2 million viewers on Sept. 29, the show’s audience steadied, with Episodes 2,...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Collider
'Whose Line Is It Anyway' Ending on The CW
Welcome to the last season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the show where everything's made up and the points don't matter. Colin Mochrie, a long-time staple on the show, confirmed on his Twitter on November 4 that the Whose Line Is It Anyway? cast would be shooting the final season starting in January 2023. Mochrie hoped fans were enjoying the current season and thanked them for all the support they've shown the performers and the show over the years.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
‘Reasonable Doubt’: ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series
Reasonable Doubt, Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The debut episode of the legal drama series, which streams on Hulu, will air Thursday, November 10 at 10:01 PM EST. Reasonable Doubt, which premiered on Hulu on September 27, hails from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, who leads an all-Black writing staff on the series, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington. Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as judge Jax Stewart. Per the logline, “you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re...
At 93, Actor James Hong Reflects on Breaking Barriers and Seminal Roles
With 700-plus acting credits (and still counting), James Hong, 93, is literally a living Hollywood legend, and the fitting Icon Award recipient for the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television on Nov. 4 in L.A. After a day recording for Kung Fu Panda 4 — where, as Po’s dad, he is the only actor heard in every feature and TV series in the franchise — he spoke to THR about the legacy of his career. How do you manage your energy and stamina in order to stay so active professionally?More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Kung Fu...
'George & Tammy' miniseries lands at Showtime
Showtime has announced it picked up "George & Tammy," a six-part limited series about country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date
The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is...
‘Criminal Minds’ Returns with ‘Evolution’ Trailer
It’s only been two years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but the long-running procedural is already heading back to the small screen. “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the Paramount+ sequel series to the FBI drama, will receive a special broadcast airing of its premiere on CBS, where the original show ran for 15 seasons, on November 24. That’s Thanksgiving Day, should your family want to watch serial killers after eating the turkey. The news includes a trailer for the series, which can be watched below. Created by Jeff Davis — also known for the MTV series “Teen Wolf” — the original “Criminal Minds” premiered in...
EW.com
The Weird Al biopic almost featured time travel and multiverses
Most biopics pride themselves on their veracity, pointing out that, say, 98 percent of what happens onscreen really did occur in real-life. (Lately, they even show you the real people in the credits.) That's not the case with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. "It's flipped," says director Eric Appel. "It's 98 percent fiction and two percent fact."
EW.com
Eat these! The 3 best Weird Al songs
The Daniel Radcliffe-starring, mostly fictional rock biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers an entertainingly nightmarish recounting of the pop parodist's life and career. For director and longtime Weird Al fan Eric Appel, writing the script with Yankovic was a dream come true. "We spent a long time figuring out...
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
"Emma" and "Infamous" director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
