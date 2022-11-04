Polling sites set for Tuesday's General Election

Polls open for Tuesday’s General Election in North Carolina at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The following are polling sites in the five-county area for the election:

Camden

Courthouse Precinct — Camden County Public Library, 118 N.C. Highway 343 North

Shiloh Precinct — South Camden Fire Department #11, 1061 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh

South Mills Precinct — South Mills Ruritan Building, 400 Main Street, South Mills

Chowan

East Edenton — Old National Guard Armory, 702 N. Broad St., Edenton

West Edenton — Agricultural Center, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton

Rocky Hock — Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building, 1414 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton

Center Hill — Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner

Wardville — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner

Yeopin — National Guard Armory, 739 Soundside Road, Edenton

Currituck

East Moyock — Moyock Elementary School, 255 Shingle Landing Road, Moyock

West Moyock — Moyock Middle School, 216 Survey Road, Moyock

Gibbs Woods — Richardson Community Building, 352 E. Gibbs Road, Knotts Island

Knotts Island — Knotts Island Community Center/Ruritan Building, 126 Brumley Road, Knotts Island

Carova Beach — Carova Beach Fire Station, 2169 Ocean Pearl Road, Corolla

Indian Ridge — Shawboro Elementary School, 370 Shawboro Road, Shawboro

Courthouse — J.P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, Currituck

Coinjock — Currituck County Library, 4261 Caratoke Highway, Barco

Whalehead — Corolla Library, 1123 Ocean Trail, Corolla

Poplar Branch — W.T. Griggs Elementary School, 261 Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch

Powells Point — Powells Point Christian Church, 197 Church Road, Harbinger

Pasquotank

North — Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, 200 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City

South — Kermit E. White Center, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City

East — River Road Middle School, 1701 River Road, Elizabeth City

West — Pasquotank Elementary School, 1407 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City

Mt. Hermon — Mt. Hermon Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City

Newland — Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, 1308 Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City

Nixonton — Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City

Providence — Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City

Salem — Weeksville School, 1170 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City

Perquimans

Belvidere — Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road

New Hope — Durants Neck Ruritan Building, 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford

East Hertford — Perquimans Courthouse, 128 N. Church St., Hertford

Bethel — Bethel Ruritan Community Building — 392 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford

West Hertford — Perquimans DSS Building, 103 Charles St., Hertford

Nicanor — Up River Friends Church, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere

Parkville — Winfall Ruritan Community Building, 201 Catherine St., Hertford.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct several errors. The Church's Island polling site at Waterlily Volunteer Fire Station is no longer in use. The Moyock polling site is now two sites: East and West Moyock.