Polling sites set for Tuesday's General Election
Polls open for Tuesday’s General Election in North Carolina at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The following are polling sites in the five-county area for the election:
Camden
Courthouse Precinct — Camden County Public Library, 118 N.C. Highway 343 North
Shiloh Precinct — South Camden Fire Department #11, 1061 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh
South Mills Precinct — South Mills Ruritan Building, 400 Main Street, South Mills
Chowan
East Edenton — Old National Guard Armory, 702 N. Broad St., Edenton
West Edenton — Agricultural Center, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton
Rocky Hock — Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building, 1414 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton
Center Hill — Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner
Wardville — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church, 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner
Yeopin — National Guard Armory, 739 Soundside Road, Edenton
Currituck
East Moyock — Moyock Elementary School, 255 Shingle Landing Road, Moyock
West Moyock — Moyock Middle School, 216 Survey Road, Moyock
Gibbs Woods — Richardson Community Building, 352 E. Gibbs Road, Knotts Island
Knotts Island — Knotts Island Community Center/Ruritan Building, 126 Brumley Road, Knotts Island
Carova Beach — Carova Beach Fire Station, 2169 Ocean Pearl Road, Corolla
Indian Ridge — Shawboro Elementary School, 370 Shawboro Road, Shawboro
Courthouse — J.P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Highway, Currituck
Coinjock — Currituck County Library, 4261 Caratoke Highway, Barco
Whalehead — Corolla Library, 1123 Ocean Trail, Corolla
Poplar Branch — W.T. Griggs Elementary School, 261 Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch
Powells Point — Powells Point Christian Church, 197 Church Road, Harbinger
Pasquotank
North — Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, 200 E. Ward St., Elizabeth City
South — Kermit E. White Center, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City
East — River Road Middle School, 1701 River Road, Elizabeth City
West — Pasquotank Elementary School, 1407 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City
Mt. Hermon — Mt. Hermon Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City
Newland — Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, 1308 Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City
Nixonton — Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City
Providence — Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City
Salem — Weeksville School, 1170 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City
Perquimans
Belvidere — Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road
New Hope — Durants Neck Ruritan Building, 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford
East Hertford — Perquimans Courthouse, 128 N. Church St., Hertford
Bethel — Bethel Ruritan Community Building — 392 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford
West Hertford — Perquimans DSS Building, 103 Charles St., Hertford
Nicanor — Up River Friends Church, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere
Parkville — Winfall Ruritan Community Building, 201 Catherine St., Hertford.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct several errors. The Church's Island polling site at Waterlily Volunteer Fire Station is no longer in use. The Moyock polling site is now two sites: East and West Moyock.
Comments / 0