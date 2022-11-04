SEATTLE – The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) presents Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue (November 17, 2022–January 22, 2023), featuring over 140 works by two of the most significant photo-based artists working today. Both born in 1953, Bey and Weems explore ideas grounded in the experiences of Black people refracted through issues of gender, class, and systems of power. In Dialogue presents a series of thematic explorations of their distinct yet overlapping concerns and approaches. This is the first time their celebrated work—the subject of numerous solo and group exhibitions—has been shown together to explore their spirited engagement with each other over the years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO