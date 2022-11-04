ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Leaders Endorse Prop 1B For Ranked-choice Voting

Seattle, WA — Seattle has a chance to upgrade its elections with ranked-choice voting. These seven elected officials say it’s the right way forward: Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Sen.Joe Nguyen, Rep.Noel Frame, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Nicole Macri, Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins, King County Council member Girmay Zahilay.
Seattle Art Museum Presents Groundbreaking Photography by Dawoud and Carrie Mae Weems

SEATTLE – The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) presents Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue (November 17, 2022–January 22, 2023), featuring over 140 works by two of the most significant photo-based artists working today. Both born in 1953, Bey and Weems explore ideas grounded in the experiences of Black people refracted through issues of gender, class, and systems of power. In Dialogue presents a series of thematic explorations of their distinct yet overlapping concerns and approaches. This is the first time their celebrated work—the subject of numerous solo and group exhibitions—has been shown together to explore their spirited engagement with each other over the years.
Fall COVID-19 Surge Could Happen in Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe...
