Seattle Leaders Endorse Prop 1B For Ranked-choice Voting
Seattle, WA — Seattle has a chance to upgrade its elections with ranked-choice voting. These seven elected officials say it’s the right way forward: Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Sen.Joe Nguyen, Rep.Noel Frame, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Nicole Macri, Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins, King County Council member Girmay Zahilay.
Seattle Art Museum Presents Groundbreaking Photography by Dawoud and Carrie Mae Weems
SEATTLE – The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) presents Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue (November 17, 2022–January 22, 2023), featuring over 140 works by two of the most significant photo-based artists working today. Both born in 1953, Bey and Weems explore ideas grounded in the experiences of Black people refracted through issues of gender, class, and systems of power. In Dialogue presents a series of thematic explorations of their distinct yet overlapping concerns and approaches. This is the first time their celebrated work—the subject of numerous solo and group exhibitions—has been shown together to explore their spirited engagement with each other over the years.
Thick Smoke in Western Washington and Oregon to Soon Clear
SEATTLE (AP) — A haze of smoke covering parts of western Washington and Oregon is expected to clear before the week’s end, but only after the region reached a dubious distinction: Seattle and Portland briefly topped a list of large cities with the worst air quality in the world.
School Board Member Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) — A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
Fall COVID-19 Surge Could Happen in Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe...
Pacific Northwest Ballet Names Jonathan Batista as Principal Dancer
SEATTLE (AP) — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history by naming its first Black principal dancer. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
