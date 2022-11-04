ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man accused of killing South Carolina Uber driver acquitted

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211X84_0iysEMu700

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.

Following the decision, the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor Walter Wilkins said, “We regret the verdict to this case but we respect the jury’s decision.”

We previously reported that in April 2017, Mike Mecklenburg, while working as an Uber driver was shot to death.

Following Mecklenburg’s death, deputies arrested Joseph Jovanti Johnson III, who shot Mecklenburg in the head after Mecklenburg dropped off a passenger on Power Street.

Deputies said Johnson “engaged Mecklenburg in an unprovoked verbal altercation that eventually resulted in Johnson firing a single shot, striking Mecklenburg in the head.”

Johnson appeared before a jury this week in Greenville County.

The jury reached a verdict to acquit Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 80

Anthony Radiant Williams
2d ago

they left out a lot of info. what evidence was shown or disproven for the jury to find him not guilty. poorly written article. They don't find people not guilty for no reason

Reply(3)
62
tony baloney
2d ago

A rather bad article. Gave us no real info other than stating the man shot uber driver in head. Didn't say he was alleged to have shot, but that he did, yet he was aguited. Should have at least stated why he was freed,was he wrongly accused? what???

Reply(2)
14
?Guest?
2d ago

I'm missing something. why did he shoot the guy? did the Uber try to run him over resulting of the man firing into the vehicle? what evidence or lack of supported the jury's decision?

Reply
18
Related
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of killing Uber driver appears in court

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two shot leaving one dead in Anderson shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two were shot, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to Anderson police chief Jim Stewart. Stewart said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Plantation Road in the city limits of Anderson. The victim who died was shot in the chest and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy