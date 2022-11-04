(NDAgConnection.com) – According to the latest Drought Monitor report of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), an active weather pattern over the Midwest to southern Plains brought the most precipitation to those areas this week. Warm and dry conditions dominated the northern Plains and the upper Midwest where some areas are experiencing “flash drought” conditions that are not as common this time of year. Dryness over the Southeast is starting to impact more of the region while an active pattern has started over portions of the Pacific Northwest, bringing some moisture over the western portions of the region. Temperatures were coolest over the West and southern Plains and warmest over the northern Plains and into New England.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO