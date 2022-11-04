ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KVUE

State reopens applications for Texas Utility Help program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans in need of energy bill assistance can now apply for help through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)'s Texas Utility Help program. The TDHCA is accepting applications starting Friday, Nov. 4, for homeowners and renters with utility payments for electricity, natural gas...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Declares State of Emergency Due To Severe Weather Predictions

With the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, along with the possibility of flooding rain, the State of Texas has decided to be proactive. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, emergency response resources have been activated ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected throughout the state. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level has been raised to Level II (Escalated Response).
TEXAS STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

First CN prisoners transported to Texas

TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Anthony Borino, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Texas, was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 12 months and 1 day in prison by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter after previously pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony, namely, wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4, for his role in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded thousands of individuals and companies across the United States. Judge Vitter also sentenced Borino to one (1) year of supervised release after his release from prison and ordered that he pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Judge Vitter scheduled a restitution hearing for February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
LoneStar 92

Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?

As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Midland man named Texas DPS November Featured Fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November. The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.
MIDLAND, TX
KHOU

Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza

AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
TEXAS STATE

