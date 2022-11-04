Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
State of Texas: False election information targets Spanish-speaking voters
Bad or misleading information on social media is nothing new, but researchers worry it's having a bigger effect on Spanish-speaking Latino communities in Texas and the rest of the country.
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
Gov. Abbott promises largest property tax cut in Texas history
"We have $27 BILLION in budget surplus. That’s YOUR money, & I want to use at least half to return it to YOU, with the largest property tax cut in the HISTORY of the state of Texas." Greg Abbott campaign account.
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
State reopens applications for Texas Utility Help program
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans in need of energy bill assistance can now apply for help through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)'s Texas Utility Help program. The TDHCA is accepting applications starting Friday, Nov. 4, for homeowners and renters with utility payments for electricity, natural gas...
KWTX
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
Texas increases multi-draw option with Powerball prize at $1.6 billion
The Texas Lottery is increasing the multi-draw option for the PowerBall and Lotto Texas from a maximum of ten drawings to now 15.
Texas Declares State of Emergency Due To Severe Weather Predictions
With the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, along with the possibility of flooding rain, the State of Texas has decided to be proactive. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, emergency response resources have been activated ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected throughout the state. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level has been raised to Level II (Escalated Response).
cherokeephoenix.org
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program
Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Anthony Borino, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Texas, was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 12 months and 1 day in prison by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter after previously pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony, namely, wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4, for his role in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded thousands of individuals and companies across the United States. Judge Vitter also sentenced Borino to one (1) year of supervised release after his release from prison and ordered that he pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Judge Vitter scheduled a restitution hearing for February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am.
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?
As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
Midland man named Texas DPS November Featured Fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November. The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.
KHOU
Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza
AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
Texas Churches Violate the Law Ahead of Tuesday’s Election, Experts Say
Churches in Texas invited Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to speak to their congregations before the 2022 midterms, raising questions about the effectiveness of the Johnson Amendment.
Comments / 0