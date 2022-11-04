ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
acwa.com

MWDOC Offers Hands-On Water Supply Activity for OC Girl Scouts

The Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) recently hosted an interactive water supply activity at the annual Girl Scouts of Orange County STEM Expo. With nearly 200 OC Girl Scouts in attendance, participants were challenged to design, build, and test a water delivery system that resembles how water travels through mountains, aqueducts, and pipelines from Northern California to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego

A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Lincoln Property Company Sells 299,381 SQFT Industrial Property in Kearny Mesa for $162MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property sold for $162 million, or about $541 per square foot.) San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly-constructed, 299,381-square-foot distribution facility in San Diego, California for an undisclosed amount.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Oceanside Fire Department Prescribes Burn Near Whelan Lake to Reduce Wildfire Risk

The Oceanside Fire Department is conducting prescribed burns which started Friday and will go until Nov. 9 in an area near Whelan Lake, fire officials said. Firefighters were monitoring the burn to reduce wildfire hazards, remove non-native vegetation and meet land management objectives, the City of Oceanside wrote on Facebook Friday morning.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
mynewsla.com

“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA

