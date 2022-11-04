Read full article on original website
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
Beach Advisory Lifted in Carlsbad, But Remains in Place for Several Coastal Areas
Officials lifted a beach advisory Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the change because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards. Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure on Nov. 8 Ballot
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail...
State Agency Files Civil Rights Suit vs. Black San Diego County Tenant
The California Civil Rights Department has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and told by his landlord, "Your people are always making trouble."
San Diego Channel
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
chulavistatoday.com
Marco Contreras is vying to represent District 1 on Chula Vista City Council
Marco Contreras is running to represent District 1 on Chula Vista City Council during the Nov. 8 General Election. Contreras, a local business owner, and a local pastor, is running against Carolina Chavez to represent District 1. He did not respond to requests for an interview. According to his website,...
acwa.com
MWDOC Offers Hands-On Water Supply Activity for OC Girl Scouts
The Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) recently hosted an interactive water supply activity at the annual Girl Scouts of Orange County STEM Expo. With nearly 200 OC Girl Scouts in attendance, participants were challenged to design, build, and test a water delivery system that resembles how water travels through mountains, aqueducts, and pipelines from Northern California to Orange County.
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
East County wildfire stopped at three acres
The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.
theregistrysocal.com
Lincoln Property Company Sells 299,381 SQFT Industrial Property in Kearny Mesa for $162MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property sold for $162 million, or about $541 per square foot.) San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly-constructed, 299,381-square-foot distribution facility in San Diego, California for an undisclosed amount.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Fire Department Prescribes Burn Near Whelan Lake to Reduce Wildfire Risk
The Oceanside Fire Department is conducting prescribed burns which started Friday and will go until Nov. 9 in an area near Whelan Lake, fire officials said. Firefighters were monitoring the burn to reduce wildfire hazards, remove non-native vegetation and meet land management objectives, the City of Oceanside wrote on Facebook Friday morning.
NBC San Diego
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
