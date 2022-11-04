ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville organization calls for bail reform, protests LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization held a protest Wednesday calling for bail reform in the judicial system, as well as protesting the recent deaths within Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Since November 2021, 12 people have died in the jail. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott (D) Dist....
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Louisville is Home to the Only Underground Holiday Light Show in the World

Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville, Kentucky in 2022 for the holiday season. For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
