Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Jefferson County sees more than 40,000 participate in early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40,000 in Jefferson County took advantage of early in-person no excuse voting, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Thursday saw 11,240 while Friday saw 13,455 people casting their ballot. The largest number of people came out Saturday with 15,366 participating at various polling...
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
Wave 3
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think
Louisville organization calls for bail reform, protests LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization held a protest Wednesday calling for bail reform in the judicial system, as well as protesting the recent deaths within Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Since November 2021, 12 people have died in the jail. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott (D) Dist....
TARC offers free service to polling locations on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC says it will continue its part in helping the community reach the polls on Election Day. All TARC routes on Nov. 8 will be fare-free to provide free access to and from Kentucky General Election polling locations. Officials with TARC said they will have normal...
Wave 3
West Louisville Norton Hospital 360 renders released; community survey results unveiled
Louisville is Home to the Only Underground Holiday Light Show in the World
Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville, Kentucky in 2022 for the holiday season. For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.
Races across the ticket expected to drive Kentucky voter turnout this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is now just one week away from the midterm elections, and already thousands of people have cast their votes. According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, 46,000 people have already voted either by mail in, drop off or in person absentee voting. Following a record...
Former Louisville Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89; funeral plans announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli has died at the age of 89. Mazzoli served Kentucky's Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995. He would have turned 90 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) called Mazzoli "one of the most thoughtful and honorable...
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early Voting
November 4, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Gaye Ballard, Bardstown Council CandidateNews Sentinel. Over 1100 voters voted at the Bardstown Library yesterday in the first day of early voting. Any voter in Nelson County can vote early at the Main Library today till 4 and Saturday 8am to 4pm,
Wave 3
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen
November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter. Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.
'It's a win, but the losses are not minimal'; Shootings are down in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For people who watch the news in Louisville, it probably does not feel like the number of shootings is down this year. The city is in its third year of triple-digit homicides and set a homicide record in 2020 and 2021, with 173 and 188 homicides respectively.
'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
'Printing error' causes incomplete ballot, ACLU of KY speaking out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only one week until Election Day, the ACLU of Kentucky is calling out the Jefferson County Clerk's Office after a voter received an incomplete ballot in the mail. Erran Huber, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said it was a printing mistake and...
Wave 3
LMPD officers provide assistance to woman standing on overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers helped a woman to safety after she was found standing on the ledge of an overpass. On Oct. 31, Officers Cody Woolston and Eric Goldschmidt responded to a call of a woman who was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass. (Story...
Louisville mayor celebrates opening of space to support Black, minority-owned businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined forces with SKS Accounting & Consulting Firm Inc. owner Kena Samuels Stith in cutting the ribbon on The Well. The Well is a 'incubator' and coworking space funded by the city created to provide support for Black and minority entrepreneurs in the city.
