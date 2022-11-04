Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville, Kentucky in 2022 for the holiday season. For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.

