The Chicago Bears (3-5) will host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday on Paramount+ and both teams will be eager to test out their new pieces. Chicago added wide receiver Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, while the Dolphins made a splash by adding edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a defense that has sorely lacked a pass-rushing presence. Both players could be limited after a short week of practice, but both are expected to see the field in some capacity. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO