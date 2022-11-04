Read full article on original website
Police: Blakeslee woman stabbed multiple times by her son
State Police arrest man after high-speed chase
EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a high-speed chase, Pennsylvania State Police were able to apprehend a Northampton Borough man on Friday evening. At about 6:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a call regarding a possible domestic incident. After arriving on scene, State Police saw Rickey Jacoby of Northhampton Borough leaving the scene at […]
Times News
Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times
Coroner Called To Lower Mount Bethel Crash: Report
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen charged with attempted homicide in stabbing of mother
Coroner dispatched to 2-car accident in Slate Belt
Garage fire in Butler Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Man sentenced to 11 years for trafficking meth in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to 11 years after they say he was found trafficking 190 grams of meth. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Douglas Richard Spencer, 40, of Moscow, had the intent to distribute around 190 grams of methamphetamine in Lackawanna […]
Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
Troopers: Gambling machine thief caught on camera
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for the crook who stole nearly $2,000 from a gambling machine. Troopers say a man entered the Exxon along Weir Lake Road near Brodheadsville late last month and removed screws from the side of the machine. He then went on...
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
2 Forty Fort officers receive commendations
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field. Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the...
Commander accused of funneling thousands from American Legion
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an American Legion Commander is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Pennsylvania Skill Machines. According to police, William Timek, the 59-year-old Commander/Treasurer for Post 477 in Pittston, has been charged with stealing approximately $6,790.08 from Pennsylvania Skill Machines. Investigators say they spoke with two members of […]
Stolen ice cream and alleged drugs found during strip search
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Amber Lynn Sebia didn’t go far to eat ice cream allegedly stolen from Target. She also didn’t get far wh
Two charged with drug crimes after traffic stop in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after police found four pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carbon County. Investigators say Michelle Dockins, 38, and Cassie Clayton, 47, both of Arizona, were pulled over late last month along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township. When officers...
Man scammed $20K with fake Lehigh Valley apartment listings, cops say
Police are looking for a Lehigh Valley man who they say scammed at least 11 people out of $20,000 by posting fake apartment listings online and pocketing the deposit money. Lehighvalleylive.com previously reported on the alleged scam and Catasauqua Police Department’s investigation. Criminal charges were filed in September against...
