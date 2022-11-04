ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, PA

WOLF

Police: Blakeslee woman stabbed multiple times by her son

Kidder Twp, Carbon County Pa. (WOLF) — Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times Saturday night by her son. Police were called to the scene of Plateau Motel located on State Route 940 in Kidder Township Saturday just after 7:30 PM for a report of a stabbing. Troopers...
BLAKESLEE, PA
WBRE

State Police arrest man after high-speed chase

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a high-speed chase, Pennsylvania State Police were able to apprehend a Northampton Borough man on Friday evening. At about 6:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a call regarding a possible domestic incident. After arriving on scene, State Police saw Rickey Jacoby of Northhampton Borough leaving the scene at […]
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner dispatched to 2-car accident in Slate Belt

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has been dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Slate Belt. A Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed the crash began at 1:40 p.m. Sunday along North Delaware Drive at Berry Hollow Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Two cars were involved with multiple people taken to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, the supervisor said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Garage fire in Butler Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man sentenced to 11 years for trafficking meth in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to 11 years after they say he was found trafficking 190 grams of meth. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Douglas Richard Spencer, 40, of Moscow, had the intent to distribute around 190 grams of methamphetamine in Lackawanna […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Ex-cop gets probation for fentanyl distribution

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former Luzerne County police officer was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Investigators state former Pittston Township police officer Todd Houghtlin, 52 from Duryea, was found to be in possession of 50 packets containing fentanyl and a loaded gun in his vehicle […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

WBRE

5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

2 Forty Fort officers receive commendations

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field. Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Commander accused of funneling thousands from American Legion

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an American Legion Commander is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Pennsylvania Skill Machines. According to police, William Timek, the 59-year-old Commander/Treasurer for Post 477 in Pittston, has been charged with stealing approximately $6,790.08 from Pennsylvania Skill Machines. Investigators say they spoke with two members of […]
PITTSTON, PA

