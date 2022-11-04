ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

wvlt.tv

Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 30-acre wildfire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-acre fire is raging on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Crews continue to respond to 'The Dragon' motorcycle crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of Highway 129, known as "The Dragon", has shut down due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. According to Great Smoky Mountain National Park, the fire is currently estimated to be approximately 30 acres and is entirely on National Park Service (NPS) land. At this time there is 0 percent containment.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Vol fans react in downtown Knox

We are hearing from Vol fans cheering on the team here in Knoxville. 10News Reporter Chrissa Loukas is at the Fieldhouse Social seeing what the energy is like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County

Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Section of Ijams River Trail reopens after 2019 flood damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ijams Nature Center celebrated the reopening of its full River Trail on Tuesday. A large portion of the trail was washed away by flooding in February 2019, closing off its north side for repairs, according to Ijams. The boardwalk stayed open but could only be accessed from the south side of the trail.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Race Against Cancer at World's Fair Park

Hundreds of people participated in the annual race against cancer. This is a race to raise funds for the patients of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center.
WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Alex

Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

