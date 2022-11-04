Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 30-acre wildfire
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-acre fire is raging on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
Crews continue to respond to 'The Dragon' motorcycle crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of Highway 129, known as "The Dragon", has shut down due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. According to Great Smoky Mountain National Park, the fire is currently estimated to be approximately 30 acres and is entirely on National Park Service (NPS) land. At this time there is 0 percent containment.
WBIR
Fire sparked after motorcycle crash on Dragon
In Blount County, crews are working to put out a fire near the Dragon. The National Park Service (NPS) said it started after a motorcycle crash.
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
WBIR
What's Happening this Week? | Disney on Ice returns to Knoxville
The show opens on Thursday and will run through the weekend. It will be performed at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
WBIR
Vol fans react in downtown Knox
We are hearing from Vol fans cheering on the team here in Knoxville. 10News Reporter Chrissa Loukas is at the Fieldhouse Social seeing what the energy is like.
bbbtv12.com
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween
Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location. A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may...
Section of Ijams River Trail reopens after 2019 flood damage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Ijams Nature Center celebrated the reopening of its full River Trail on Tuesday. A large portion of the trail was washed away by flooding in February 2019, closing off its north side for repairs, according to Ijams. The boardwalk stayed open but could only be accessed from the south side of the trail.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
WBIR
Race Against Cancer at World's Fair Park
Hundreds of people participated in the annual race against cancer. This is a race to raise funds for the patients of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at Papermill Drive on Wednesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at around 7:06 p.m. The semi truck driver turned into the left lane and caused a car to collide into the inside barrier.
MPD: Chelsie Walker remains found in remote area in Monroe Co.
MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD. Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending, MPD said. Walker was reported missing to the MPD...
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Alex
Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Anticipation builds on Tennessee campus for top-ranked …. While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets...
WBIR
