Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO