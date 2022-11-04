Read full article on original website
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
Kansas woman, 78, dead after rollover crash involving small SUV, pickup truck: official
Both vehicles rolled and ended up in a ditch, a report said.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Kansas woman dies, man injured after Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAS COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10a.m. Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Mary A. Yahnke, 78, Norwich, was northbound on SE 100 Avenue three and one half miles south of Murdock. The driver failed...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
House fire in Hutchinson causes significant damage, adult and four dogs escape
A house fire that started early Saturday morning in Hutchinson caused significant damage.
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Cop Shop (11/3)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/3) At 2:31 a.m. a missing person/runaway was reported at 5900 4th Street. At 7:45 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. Non-Injury Accident. At 7:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 592 NE K-156 Highway. At 12:13 p.m. an...
Squires named KDOT District Five Engineer for Barton Co. area
Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
Green light, new stone planned for Golden Belt Vets Memorial
Area veterans will be honored at several ceremonies and events on Friday, Nov. 11 as part of Veterans Day. Barton County announced at last Wednesday's commission meeting that a new stone will be dedicated at Golden Belt Memorial Park that day, and the commission also signed Proclamation 2022-17: Operation Green Light for Veterans.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/4 - 11/6)
BOOKED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Sabrina Carr on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, transferred to Sedgwick County Detention Center. RELEASED: Alexander Anderson on Harvey...
Erway ‘emerging’ as a leader in the Larned community
Six years removed from graduating from Larned High School, Landon Erway is emerging as a leader in the community that he always knew he wanted to come home to. Erway was named the Emerging Leader of the Year at the Larned Area Chamber of Commerce’s banquet last month. “All...
Great Bend wants to 'strictly' enforce 10% fee to caterers at Events Center
Several years ago, Great Bend city staff, the Conventions and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board and the mayor decided that the city should charge caterers 10% of their total food and alcohol receipts for all events at the Events Center. The city stated the fee enables them to maintain a list...
New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
Oxford House continuing recovery with new McPherson house
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After just opening a women and children's home last month in McPherson, addiction recovery-housing organization, Oxford House is in the final stages of opening a men’s home in the same area. “We haven’t decided when the men’s house will open, but it was voted upon...
Rural Sedgwick County residents mistakenly given ballots for city elections, official says
“At this time, it is unknown if this will impact the outcome of the contested Colwich City Council contest,” a Sedgwick County spokesperson said.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)
Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Luna earns WAC Player of the Year honors; Duvall, Spray recognized
The season may not have ended the way the Great Bend volleyball team would have liked - a first-round loss in a tough sub-state that featured two teams ranked in Class 5A. But three players received all-Western Athletic Conference honors, and senior Valarie Luna was named WAC Player of the Year.
🏈 No. 1 Dragons stifle Pirates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson's defense scored before the offense ever had to take a snap. Independence quarterback Greg Jones dropped back on the first third down of the game and Rodney Green Jr. knocked the ball loose. The ball hit the turf and was reluctantly picked up...
