Pratt, KS

KWCH.com

One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/3) At 2:31 a.m. a missing person/runaway was reported at 5900 4th Street. At 7:45 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. Non-Injury Accident. At 7:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 592 NE K-156 Highway. At 12:13 p.m. an...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Squires named KDOT District Five Engineer for Barton Co. area

Nick Squires has been selected as the Kansas Department of Transportation District Five Engineer. Squires graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started his career with KDOT as a college intern before being hired in 2003 in the Construction Office in Pratt. In 2004, Squires was promoted to Pratt Area Construction Engineer. From there he went on to serve as the District Five Construction and Materials Engineer in 2018.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/4 - 11/6)

BOOKED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Sabrina Carr on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Joseph McNett on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, transferred to Sedgwick County Detention Center. RELEASED: Alexander Anderson on Harvey...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Oxford House continuing recovery with new McPherson house

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After just opening a women and children's home last month in McPherson, addiction recovery-housing organization, Oxford House is in the final stages of opening a men’s home in the same area. “We haven’t decided when the men’s house will open, but it was voted upon...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/7)

Nov. 7 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https:www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 No. 1 Dragons stifle Pirates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson's defense scored before the offense ever had to take a snap. Independence quarterback Greg Jones dropped back on the first third down of the game and Rodney Green Jr. knocked the ball loose. The ball hit the turf and was reluctantly picked up...
HUTCHINSON, KS
