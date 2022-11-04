Meta AI Introduces A Machine Learning-Based Model That Predicts Protein Folding 60x Faster Than The State of The Art

Read full article on original website
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls
The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air.
Scientists Say Tech Obsessed Future Humans Will Be Hunchbacked and Will Have a Second Eye Lid
Mindy, a model predicting physiological changes in future humans caused by tech over-relianceTwitter. Although modern technologies have enriched human life by making vital and lifesaving scientific breakthroughs, experts are now warning that over-reliance on tech is about to physically change humanity for the worst. In about 800 years from now, scientists warn that future humans will be hunchbacked and wide-necked. But, unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t stop there. People will also have a clawed hand due to texting and a second set of eyelids.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Control Engineering
How AI and machine learning can drive sustainable 5G
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)’s ability to gather and learn information will play a key role in sustainable 5G. 5G networks have five energy-saving pillars uses can take advantage of to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The reconfigurability of SDR platforms allows new IIoT protocols and algorithms...
marktechpost.com
PDEBENCH: A Benchmark Suite of Time-Dependent Simulation to Benchmark The Performance of Novel Machine Learning Models
Recent advances in the emerging field of Scientific Machine Learning (also known as machine learning for physical sciences or data-driven science) have expanded the scope of traditional machine learning (ML) methods to include the time evolution of physical systems. Rapid progress has been made in this field in using neural networks to make predictions using available observations over continuous domains or with challenging constraints and physically motivated conservation laws. These neural networks offer a method for solving PDEs that complements traditional numerical solvers. Data-driven ML methods, for example, are helpful when observations are noisy or the underlying physical model needs to be fully known or defined.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces Reincarnating Reinforcement Learning RL That Reuses Prior Computation to Accelerate Progress
Reinforcement Learning RL, which falls under the Machine Learning umbrella, focuses on training intelligent agents to make decisions by using related experiences. This could include flying a stratospheric balloon, designing a hardware chip, or playing a video game. RL is very generalized, and one common trend in RL research is designing agents that can learn from an idea without any prior knowledge about the problem.
marktechpost.com
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Financial Technology (FinTech) Industry
Innovation is crucial in several industries, like financial technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The advent of AI and ML is no longer anticipated as a precursor to ground-breaking new technologies. They were once widely used in the context of technology but have since become indispensable to the progress of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the online world. Statistics predict meteoric growth for AI-driven fintech solutions over the coming years.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of
The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Deep Learning-Based Method For Adapting An MDE Model Trained On One Labeled Dataset To Another, Unlabeled Dataset
Depth data is crucial for various robot uses, including navigation, mapping, and obstacle avoidance. Monocular depth estimation (MDE), which makes depth predictions using only a single image, can be more useful in particular situations. It is inexpensive, compact, power-efficient, and requires no calibration over its long service life. Due to...
hackernoon.com
Improve Network API Performance For Your Apps
Network APIs are everywhere in the modern world. If the data is the lifeblood of modern tech, then APIs are essentially vessels that carry it around distributed and client-server systems. And knowing how to control and improve API response time is becoming increasingly important. But often, optimization of API response...
daystech.org
How do machine learning GANs work?
GANs (generative adversarial networks) are intelligent machine studying (ML) algorithms that use neural networks (simplified laptop fashions of the mind) in a particular means. We name them ‘generative’ as a result of as soon as they’ve been skilled on a dataset, they’ll generate new examples that resemble what they’ve seen....
marktechpost.com
Researchers From MIT Have Developed A New Machine Learning Based Approach With 90 Percent Accuracy To Screen Candidate Materials If They Are Topological For Next-Generation Computer Chips or Quantum Devices
Topological materials are a special kind of material that have different functional properties on their surfaces than on their interiors. One of these properties is electrical. These materials have the potential to make electronic and optical devices much more efficient or serve as key components of quantum computers. But recent theories and calculations have shown that there can be thousands of compounds that have topological properties, and testing all of them to determine their topological properties through experiments will take years of work and analysis. Hence, there is a dire need for faster methods to test and study topological materials.
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
daystech.org
VR remote collaboration system lets share user experience on the move without causing VR sickness
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have engineered a digital actuality (VR) distant collaboration system which lets customers on Segways share not solely what they see but in addition the sensation of acceleration as they transfer. Riders geared up with cameras and accelerometers can suggestions their sensations to a distant person on a modified wheelchair carrying a VR headset. User surveys confirmed important discount in VR illness, promising a greater expertise for distant collaboration actions.
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Study Explains Background Bias in Deep Metric Learning DML by Conducting Multiple Experiments on Three Standard DML Datasets And Five Different DML Loss Functions
A computer system known as an image retrieval system is used to browse, search for, and retrieve images from a large database of digital images. Feature extraction is the most crucial aspect of image retrieval. The features match the representation of an image and should also make it possible to retrieve the images effectively. Deep Metric Learning (DML) is a technique used to train a neural network to map input images to a lower-dimensional embedding space so that similar images are closer than dissimilar ones. Unfortunately, DML does not resolve background bias which causes irrelevant feature extraction.
techeblog.com
NVIDIA Riva Studio Uses AI to Clone Your Voice, Requires Just 30-Minutes of Audio Recordings
NVIDIA Riva Studio uses AI to clone your voice and it requires only 30 minutes of audio recordings without requiring any code. Technically speaking, this framework combines forward-sum algorithm, the Viterbi algorithm, and a simple and efficient static prior. The researchers found that their alignment learning framework improved all tested...
heshmore.com
IBM & U.S. Patent and Trademark Office To test an artificial intelligence (AI) driven intellectual property analysis tool
IBM & U.S. Patent and Trademark Office To test an artificial intelligence (AI) driven intellectual property analysis tool. WASHINGTON – IBM announced a demonstration project with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to test an artificial intelligence (AI) driven intellectual property (IP) analysis tool, the IBM IP Advisor with Watson® Demonstration System. Leveraging conversational AI technology with IBM Watson Assistant, and content insight mining and guided navigation solutions with IBM Watson Discovery, the system is designed to help users more efficiently uncover and analyze relevant patent data, allowing more time for strategic, value-added tasks.
