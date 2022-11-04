Read full article on original website
Memphis man charged with killing father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
Suspect arrested in October 3 murder
The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect last month and on November 4, they found him.. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested on Friday in Little Rock. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.
Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Jonesboro man has been arrested. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 4 detectives arrested 21-year-old Jataylon McClellan Jones in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy. The initial incident report said officers responded...
Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
One dead in Jonesboro shooting, suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities arrested a suspect Friday after a shooting incident left one person dead. The Jonesboro Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Friday in the 200 block of W. Forrest Street, a release posted to social media said. When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male within the residence. Police later identified him as Diamond McDuffy.
Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. man in stomach arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man. According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North...
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
Broadway Pizza workers threatened with gun over refund, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man threatened Broadway Pizza employees with a gun Tuesday when they refused to refund a half-eaten order. Derrus Jamison, 37, is now facing two counts of aggravated assault. Workers at the restaurant on Broad Avenue say Jamison attempted to return a partial order, and when they told him they […]
Woman steals Kia from hotel on Union, runs from police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of stealing a Kia from a hotel in the Medical District on Halloween. Alexis Hickman has been charged with theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest. On Monday, the owner of a red 2022 Kia Sportage told police his car was stolen from the […]
Woman accused of stealing $23K from Memphis school: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from co-workers at a Memphis school where she ran the payroll. Police said Whitney Nelson, who worked at Southern Avenue Charter School as a payroll specialist, had four banking accounts and would use payroll account numbers from other workers and put that money into […]
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
Ex-early learning center worker charged with abusing students
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – An ex-Missouri early learning center worker is behind bars after police said she was caught on video abusing her students. According to the Hayti Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers received a report from the Early Learning Center that one of their teachers, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, was seen in the video striking, grabbing, choking, and cursing at the students.
West Memphis operation targets domestic violence
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community outrage following the murders of three West Memphis women in October has led to the creation of “Operation Save Our Sisters.” There was a law enforcement show of force Friday in West Memphis as “Operation Save Our Sisters” was unveiled. “The City of West Memphis has experienced a series of […]
