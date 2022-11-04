ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December

ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New attractions to check out in Oak Park

Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
OAK PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See Andrew Bird at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on April 7

ANN ARBOR – Grammy-nominated vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and whistler Andrew Bird will be performing at the Michigan Theater on April 7, 2023. Presented by The Ark and ann arbor’s 107one, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. In 1997, Bird began his recording career and has released 17...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list. Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University event delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
DEARBORN, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit

DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Run of the Dead 5K returns to southwest Detroit

DETROIT – The Run of the Dead 5K and 10K event is back in southwest Detroit. A 5K and 10K to raise money for the Center of Music and Performing Arts Southwest was back for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. The fundraiser is put on by the...
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Better Made Brings Back Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

DETROIT — Better Made Snack Foods’ famous Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Potato Chips in the signature yellow and red Better Made collectable tins are now available in stores throughout Michigan. The much-anticipated tins are also available at the factory store located at 10148 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

