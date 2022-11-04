Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December
ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holiday studio sale featuring work by local artists returns to Ann Arbor’s Water Hill in December
ANN ARBOR – Local artist Kate Tremel is opening her home studio on Dec. 10-11 for the 13th Annual Artists Holiday Studio Sale. The sale will take place from noon-5 p.m. both days at 627 Gott St in the Water Hill neighborhood. Work by six professional local artisans will...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New attractions to check out in Oak Park
Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
See Andrew Bird at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on April 7
ANN ARBOR – Grammy-nominated vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and whistler Andrew Bird will be performing at the Michigan Theater on April 7, 2023. Presented by The Ark and ann arbor’s 107one, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. In 1997, Bird began his recording career and has released 17...
See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
A first look at Michigan’s ‘Immersive King Tut’ floor-to-ceiling exhibition
DETROIT - You now have a chance to immerse yourself in the world of King Tut with a floor-to-ceiling exhibition which opened on Friday, November 4, 100 years to the day when archeologists discovered the “boy king’s” tomb in November 1922. The same people behind “Immersive Van...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list. Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
fox2detroit.com
Powerful Ypsilanti mural features names of murder victims
A 16-year-old boy helped create a billboard in Ypsilanti that starts conversations and honors murder victims. The work of art will be officially unveiled Nov. 12.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University event delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.
Detroit News
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kids Coalition Against Hunger works to ‘Send Hunger Packing’ with event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Michigan organization is working to fight hunger. Thousands of volunteers will descend on Ann Arbor Pioneer High School on Saturday to pack 30,000 meals for people in need. The assembly line process was put together with help from three Rotary clubs in Ann Arbor...
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 major Metro Detroit freeway closures happening this weekend -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit. There are several closures happening this weekend that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit
DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Run of the Dead 5K returns to southwest Detroit
DETROIT – The Run of the Dead 5K and 10K event is back in southwest Detroit. A 5K and 10K to raise money for the Center of Music and Performing Arts Southwest was back for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. The fundraiser is put on by the...
corpmagazine.com
Better Made Brings Back Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips
DETROIT — Better Made Snack Foods’ famous Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Potato Chips in the signature yellow and red Better Made collectable tins are now available in stores throughout Michigan. The much-anticipated tins are also available at the factory store located at 10148 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit...
