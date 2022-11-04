ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
Tong, other AGs, target 2 robocall operations

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday that 51 states are asking a court to require two companies to cooperate in multistate investigations over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. In August, the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force issued civil investigative demands to 20 companies investigators said were...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Family members in Winchester animal hoarding case to face judge Wednesday

WINSTED, Conn. — Members of the family accused of hoarding nearly 200 animals in a Winchester home are set to appear before a judge on Wednesday. James and Laura Thomen and their daughter, Marissa O’Brien were charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. A fourth suspect is expected to be arrested at any time.
WINCHESTER, CT
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly

HARTFORD, Conn. — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican...
CONNECTICUT STATE
2 die in Vernon home; Police release IDs

VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon. Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.
VERNON, CT
Connecticut gubernatorial hopeful appeals to vaccine foes

HARTFORD, Conn. — As part of his campaign to win over blue state voters, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, Bob Stefanowski, is trying to capitalize on any lingering resentment over safety precautions taken at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the businessman pledged to never...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials

GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials. The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.
NEW LONDON, CT
Hartford, CT
