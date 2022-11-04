Read full article on original website
State leaders vow to fight following challenge to Connecticut's assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. — The National Association for Gun Rights filed an injunction Friday to Connecticut’s assault weapons ban, which means they want an immediate repeal. The governor and Attorney General say they are ready to fight. Democrats are calling it a significant and immediate threat to the safety...
Manhunt for West Hartford shooting suspect underway in Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shooting in West Hartford earlier Friday morning. The incident happened on the western side of the University of St. Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police had responded to...
Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Arrest made in death of man found stabbed in Enfield town green gazebo
ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in the gazebo of the town green in August. Police arrested John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield Thursday and charged him with murder. Officers were called to the town green just before 3...
Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Tong, other AGs, target 2 robocall operations
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday that 51 states are asking a court to require two companies to cooperate in multistate investigations over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. In August, the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force issued civil investigative demands to 20 companies investigators said were...
Family members in Winchester animal hoarding case to face judge Wednesday
WINSTED, Conn. — Members of the family accused of hoarding nearly 200 animals in a Winchester home are set to appear before a judge on Wednesday. James and Laura Thomen and their daughter, Marissa O’Brien were charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. A fourth suspect is expected to be arrested at any time.
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
What are Connecticut's minor political parties and will they be on the 2022 ballot?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut and the rest of the United States mainly run on a two-party democracy, with the Democrat and the Republican parties being the two major political parties. However, there are minor political parties that find their way onto the ballots on Election Day. A few of...
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
HARTFORD, Conn. — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican...
State police open applications as law enforcement agencies see recruitment challenges
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — The Connecticut State Police has opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop. Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop, which is expected to enter the Training Academy in 2023.
AAA, state police reminds parents and drivers to be vigilant on Halloween
CONNECTICUT, USA — AAA is reminding parents to be vigilant regarding trick or treating near roadways Monday night. They said keeping your child safe from distracted drivers is as simple as putting a reflective vest over their costume and always staying near them. AAA Spokesperson Jana Tidwell said every...
2 die in Vernon home; Police release IDs
VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon. Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.
Connecticut gubernatorial hopeful appeals to vaccine foes
HARTFORD, Conn. — As part of his campaign to win over blue state voters, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, Bob Stefanowski, is trying to capitalize on any lingering resentment over safety precautions taken at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the businessman pledged to never...
Amtrak train strikes pedestrian on tracks near New London: Officials
GROTON, Conn. — An Amtrak train is stopped just east of New London after it struck a person Friday morning, according to officials. The train, Amtrak 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, Virginia. Just before 10 a.m., the train struck a person who was "trespassing on the track" near Groton on the western end of the Thames Bridge, Amtrak officials said.
United Way reducing 211 Housing Crisis Line Service hours
HARTFORD, Conn. — The United Way of Connecticut's Housing Crisis 211 Line will no longer have operators working 24/7. The new service hours, effective Tuesday, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. This comes as housing crisis calls have increased, and resulted in exceeding the...
As Powerball jackpot rises, so do crowds of people buying last-minute tickets
CONNECTICUT, USA — Another Powerball drawing, another chance at being a billionaire. If someone wins Wednesday night, the winnings will go down as the fourth largest in Powerball history. Did you win? Here are the lucky numbers:. There have been 38 drawings in a row with no winners. Which...
