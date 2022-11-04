Read full article on original website
Oh, boy!
2d ago
Adhley Moody doesn't have to "bill herself as the state's top cop". SHE IS FLORIDA'S TOP COP. And damned good one, bloggoturd!
Reply(4)
9
Ole Skool ??
2d ago
Ashley Moody. Another, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis "By These GOPUBLICANS LEADERS CLONE AND PUPPET. She's A Piece of Work. 👎💩
Reply(4)
10
Buffalo Chip
2d ago
Aramis Ayala is now known to floridians and not backed by Soros money this time. She failed so hard as Orange/Osceola DA she'll never hold another political office.
Reply
3
Related
floridapolitics.com
Neal Dunn, Al Lawson square off in district shaped by Gov. DeSantis
The Governor’s heavy hand in redistricting was most felt in North Florida. The battle for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District is a battle of the Governor’s making. The contest is only one of two races nationwide featuring two incumbents vying to retain their spot in Congress. U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn and Al Lawson are both fighting for the North Florida district, and Lawson, the underdog Democrat, believes Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to reduce Black representation in rural North Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Doug Bankson, Tiffany Hughes fight to represent divided HD 39
The race for the open seat could go either way on Election Day. An Apopka City Commissioner and an NAACP leader face off in one of Florida’s most closely divided state House districts. That’s a jurisdiction which, as of the closing of voter rolls for the election, served as...
Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Alan Cohn, Laurel Lee fight to represent the newly drawn, closely divided CD 15
Who will voters in Florida's newest congressional district choose?. An open seat in Congress tends to spark the ambitions of many Florida politicians. When a whole new swing seat lands on the map, the roster of interested candidates grows all the larger. Ultimately, two contenders — Democrat Alan Cohn and...
floridapolitics.com
Will Fred Hawkins win re-election in Democratic-leaning HD 35 over Rishi Bagga?
The race could test the strength of incumbency and a red wave year. Redistricting left Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins in a district won by Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election. But could the power of incumbency and a red wave help him overcome a challenge from Rishi Bagga?
floridapolitics.com
More than $50M spent on Ron DeSantis ads over campaign, with Charlie Crist stepping up spending in final weeks
DeSantis' campaign also chipped $26M to the Republican Party of Florida. The 2022 Governor’s race saw more than $72.5 spent on advertising this election cycle. That’s according to the latest reports released by Ad Impact, which show $54.6 million of that went to support Gov. Ron DeSantis. That...
floridapolitics.com
Carolina Amesty, Allie Braswell attack political positions, business backgrounds in HD 45
Tweets about 'Abortionland.' Unearthing multiple bankruptcies. The race has turned caustic and personal with frequency. House District 45 may be home to the happiest place on earth, but the political discourse hardly leaves that impression. The race to represent the purple Magic Kingdom district has seen allegations fly about business history, unpopular political opinions and other less-than-happy thoughts.
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
wmfe.org
2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats
Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday. As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.
floridapolitics.com
Democratic challenger Adam Hattersley takes on GOP incumbent Jimmy Patronis in CFO race
Adam Hattersley looks to become the third Democrat in more than 20 years to win a Florida Cabinet seat. Adam Hattersley faces a battle that is not so much uphill as it is up-Mount Everest. He’s a Democrat in Florida. In a Cabinet race. He has minimal resources and precious...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is fired up and pushing voters in her hometown to get out and vote. The former police chief weighed in on polarizing topics at a rally in Jacksonville Friday which included affordable housing, abortion and crime. "Protecting people's...
wflx.com
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
floridapolitics.com
Equality Florida ads bash Florida GOP’s anti-LGBTQ politics
New TV spots call Ron DeSantis a bully and accuse Republicans of stoking 1950s discrimination. Equality Florida Action PAC made clear Florida’s LGBTQ+ won’t sit back this election cycle. The advocacy group ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election funded a $65,000 round of ads reaching voters on digital and television.
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn puts up a fight against Anna Paulina Luna in open CD 13 race
Redistricting turned the district red. But Lynn isn't going down without a fight. Florida’s 13th Congressional District, once seen as an easy Republican flip, has turned into a fierce battleground, with Democratic nominee Eric Lynn refusing to give far-right Republican Anna Paulina Luna an easy win. Lynn, regarded as...
Ashley Moody looks for re-election as Aramis Ayala looks to pull the upset
Floridians heading to the polls on Election Day will be picking many statewide offices, including choosing the state's top cop, the attorney general.
State constitutional amendments could change the fortunes of many Floridians
ABC Action News is breaking down Florida constitutional amendments 1 and 3 on the November ballot. Both Amendment 1 and Amendment 3 will ask people to vote on property tax measures in the state.
floridapolitics.com
State’s first official Victims of Communism Day coincides with Election Day this year
The first official “Victims of Communism Day,” is today — and all Nov. 7’s onward — even if the effect of the law won’t kick in until next year. There’s no day off for this official observance, but state officials reminded Floridians Sunday why this piece of Russian history was written into Florida statute.
islandernews.com
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
