St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again

ST. LOUIS – A man was killed and a woman was hurt Saturday in a north St. Louis shooting. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Cass and O’Fallon. Investigators say a man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was shot in the leg and is being treated for her injuries.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO