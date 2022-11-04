ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
BELLEVUE, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Banks, city grew together

When the village of Lancaster became Nebraska’s first state capital, was platted and renamed Lincoln, about the only structure east of 10th Street was Luke Lavender’s cabin on the southeast corner of 14th and O streets. Late in 1867 or early in 1868, Squire Blazier’s meat market was...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December

A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction

OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha family members leaning on each other in the wake of daughter's death

OMAHA, Neb. — Dale Schuman and his family are hoping to find peace going forward following the death of their daughter, Jerica Schuman. Jerica was walking on Maple Street early Tuesday morning when she was hit by a vehicle. Schuman was taken to CHI Health Bergan Mercy, where she spent the next four days before being taken off life support Friday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
YORK, NE

