FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1011now.com
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
KETV.com
Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
WOWT
Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Banks, city grew together
When the village of Lancaster became Nebraska’s first state capital, was platted and renamed Lincoln, about the only structure east of 10th Street was Luke Lavender’s cabin on the southeast corner of 14th and O streets. Late in 1867 or early in 1868, Squire Blazier’s meat market was...
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
WOWT
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
klkntv.com
Explosives found in Lincoln home full of meth, shrooms & more, according to NSP
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a big drug bust this week led investigators to multiple explosives inside a Lincoln home. We’re told this started with a search warrant on Wednesday, near South 30th and F Streets. NSP says the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a never-ending stream of bikes to repair at Rich Settje’s house. He is the creator of Team Bike Rescue a nonprofit that fixes up bikes for kids in need. Two years ago, Settje was forced to operate in his own home after being...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
kfornow.com
Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police...
KETV.com
Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction
OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
KETV.com
Omaha family members leaning on each other in the wake of daughter's death
OMAHA, Neb. — Dale Schuman and his family are hoping to find peace going forward following the death of their daughter, Jerica Schuman. Jerica was walking on Maple Street early Tuesday morning when she was hit by a vehicle. Schuman was taken to CHI Health Bergan Mercy, where she spent the next four days before being taken off life support Friday afternoon.
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
WOWT
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday issued a statement about a video circulating of a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff they say has been altered. OPD said the video, showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson repeatedly striking a suspect in the knee, was altered to make it seem like Hanson struck the person several times.
doniphanherald.com
Man was driving over 150 mph on I-29 before crash, Bluffs police say
OMAHA -- A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday. Police had been sent to investigate a crash on southbound I-29 about 12:05 a.m....
