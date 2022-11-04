ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
AOL Corp

Georgia early voting continues to shatter records

More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
The Independent

Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run

Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
WYFF4.com

Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia

ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
CNBC

What's driving Georgia's record early-voter turnout

High-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia. The Atlanta metro area plays a key role in statewide and national races, according to Bernard Fraga, a professor of political scene at Emory University, and Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College.
The Independent

Midterms 2022 - live: Tim Ryan accuses JD Vance of promoting ‘great replacement theory’ in Ohio Senate Debate

Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams also met for a debate, as did Utah Senator Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee...
