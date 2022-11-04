Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Brian Kemp, According to Post-Debate Poll
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams continues to face a challenge in her contest against her Republican opponent, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, in Georgia's gubernatorial race a few days from Election Day. A poll carried out by Remington Research Group between November 1 and November 2 showed that Kemp is ahead with...
New York Times columnist upset by some Black Georgia voters supporting Brian Kemp: 'God forbid'
New York Times columnist Charles Blow appeared alarmed at the possibility of a split ticket for some Black voters in Georgia as he said Monday, "God forbid" they vote for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in his re-election bid but also Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. During a...
Georgia early voting continues to shatter records
More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Herschel Walker supporters dismiss the GOP nominee's scandals and say they're focused on boosting Republican control of the Senate: 'We all have our issues'
At a rally in Athens, Ga., where Walker rose to the heights of collegiate sports in the 1980s, attendees were keen on the GOP winning the Senate.
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters sound off as the tight midterm election closes in
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia voters had split views on whether they want Sen. Raphael Warnock to serve another term or would prefer Herschel Walker win Tuesday's midterm election. "I wish the Republicans would put together a more moderate, business-oriented person, but Walker's not qualified to represent us," Rick said. "So, by default, Warnock becomes the preferred candidate."
Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report
Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
At Georgia debate, challenger Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp clash on abortion, crime
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps...
Stacey Abrams Says Brian Kemp Is 'Most Dangerous Thing Facing Georgia'
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said the greatest danger facing the state is four more years under Republican Governor Brian Kemp, slamming his handling of the economy, abortion and other issues. Abrams made the remarks Monday night at the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club...
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter stands by vote to overturn election, talks priorities if re-elected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. A pharmacist by trade, Congressman Buddy Carter has spent the last eight years in Washington representing the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District. WJCL's Olivia Wile met up with him outside his Savannah office to learn...
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run
Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
I'm Raphael Warnock: This is why I want Georgia's vote in the midterm election
Georgians have a clear choice this election. The job of U.S. senator requires honesty and taking responsibility. Herschel Walker has shown he has a problem with both.
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia
ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
Obama Warns Georgia's Voters About Celebrities Who Want To Be Politicians - "We've Seen How That Goes"
On October 28, former President Barack Obama appeared in Georgia to lend his political weight to state Democrats as 2022 midterm elections loom large. Obama was there to support both Raphael Warnock who is campaigning for the Senate against Republican, Herschel Walker, as well as Stacey Abrams who is facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.
What's driving Georgia's record early-voter turnout
High-stakes battles over economics, voting rights, and access to health care have drawn early voters to the polls in Georgia. The Atlanta metro area plays a key role in statewide and national races, according to Bernard Fraga, a professor of political scene at Emory University, and Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College.
Midterms 2022 - live: Tim Ryan accuses JD Vance of promoting ‘great replacement theory’ in Ohio Senate Debate
Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams also met for a debate, as did Utah Senator Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee...
Biden nominates Middle District of Georgia candidate for US Attorney
The White House announced President Biden’s nominee for Georgia’s open appointed United States Attorney. Peter D. Leary is the nominated candidate for the U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, headquartered in Macon. The district covers five divisions (Athens, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta) and 70 counties.
