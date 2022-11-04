ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photo in ‘The Proud Family’ Halloween Costumes

By Glenn Rowley
 2 days ago

Proud, proud family! Beyoncé shared a look at her family’s epic Halloween costumes on Thursday (Nov. 3), with her entire brood dressed up as characters from Disney Channel’s The Proud Family .

In the photo, Queen Bey does double duty as Suga Mama and Trudy Proud, while Blue Ivy Carter is a real-life doppelgänger for middle schooler Penny Proud. Meanwhile, Jay-Z does his best Oscar Proud impression — suspenders and all — while wrangling 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi as BeBe and CeCe Proud.

The superstar and her Destiny’s Child bandmates — Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — famously served backing vocals for her younger sister Solange on the beloved Zoog Disney-era sitcom’s original theme song back in 2001.

However, the network opted to enlist rising R&B singer Joyce Wrice to remake the bop for the 2021 Disney+ revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , which brought back original stars Kyla Pratt, Paula Jai Parker, Soleil Moon Frye, Karen Malina White, Jo Marie Payton, Alisa Reyes and Tommy Davidson, along with new characters voiced by Zachary Quinto, Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, A Boogie with da Hoodie and more.

Recently, the “Alien Superstar” singer also posted a few behind-the-scenes looks on social media of the custom Gucci gown she wore to the 2022 Wearable Art Gala organized by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. During the event’s lively auction, Blue Ivy got into a bidding war over a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds once worn by the superstar, and Bey seemingly confirmed an upcoming world tour in support of her latest album Renaissance by auctioning off a VIP ticket package for the show of the highest bidder’s choice.

Get a look at the Carters as The Proud Family below.

