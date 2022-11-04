Read full article on original website
Early Martians may have wiped themselves out in ‘life-ending Mars event’, shock study reveals
THE first lifeforms on Mars may have been the architects of their own downfall. According to research, ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harbouring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms. But if they existed, these simple microbes would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they...
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
natureworldnews.com
Space Watch: Planet Killer Asteroid Headed to Our Direction, Should We Start Worrying?
A huge "planet killer" asteroid has been discovered and is heading in our direction. The space rock 2022 AP7, which has a diameter of 1 to 2 km and passes our orbit, has "no risk" of impacting Earth. Largest in Eight Years. According to astronomers, the largest planet-killer-sized asteroid to...
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
msn.com
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
msn.com
'Planet killer' asteroid hidden by the sun may threaten Earth in a few thousand years
Astronomers discovered a "planet killer" asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth in future millennia. The discovery highlights a dangerous blind spot: it's hard to see anything coming from the direction of the sun. NASA is working on a plan to find and potentially divert any asteroids that could...
labroots.com
Black Hole "Wobble" Wobbles Researchers
In a recent study published in Nature, an international team of researchers led by Cardiff University in the United Kingdom have observed a binary black hole system that exbibits peculiar behavior, the orbit between the two massive bodies appears to be wobbling back and forth like a spinning top known as precession, which was predicted by Einstein’s theory of gravity. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the development of black holes, which are the most destructive force in the universe.
Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth
UK scientists believe they have identified the source of one of the rarest meteorites to ever fall on Earth.The Ivuna meteorite landed in Tanzania in December 1938 and was subsequently split into a number of samples – one of which is housed at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.Based on an analysis of an asteroid known as Ryugu, experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system.The NHM team said, its findings, published in the journal Science Advances, could unlock more answers about the early history of the solar system and shed more...
Closest black hole to Earth discovered
The vastness of space still holds many secrets but scientists have uncovered one recently. Astronomers have found a black hole that is closest to Earth than any previously known and it is massive. The black hole, found by using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, is 1,600 light-years away and...
Massive Space Structure May Have Been Left by Galactic ‘Intruder,’ Astronomers Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered an unexplained structure made of hydrogen gas that stretches for nearly two million light years near a famous group of interacting galaxies, according to a new study. The strange gas trail may have been...
sciencealert.com
Mars Shaken by Meteorite Impact That Dug Up a Pleasant Surprise
A meteor crashed into Mars on Christmas Eve 2021, and shook the planet so much that NASA's InSight lander recorded the rumblings. Scientists didn't know where the quake came from until NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft circling the red planet, captured images of the new impact crater. NASA revealed...
CNET
How to Watch a Jumbo Asteroid Cruise by Earth on Tuesday
On a trick-or-treat scale for potentially hazardous space objects, newly discovered asteroid 2022 RM4 is a treat. The sneaky cosmic rock is relatively large and will come in for a safe but close flyby of Earth on Nov. 1, just missing Halloween by a hair. The Pan-Starrs observatory in Hawaii...
Ancient Traces of a Giant Ocean Have Just Been Discovered on Mars
You'll no doubt be familiar with the dry, dusty appearance of Mars as it looks today – but scientists have found evidence of a vast ocean existing on the surface of the red planet around 3.5 billion years ago, likely covering hundreds of thousands of square kilometers. That evidence...
Mars moon mystery: Strange structures found inside 'fearful' Phobos
Europe's Mars Express spacecraft has peered deep into the subsurface of the Martian moon Phobos, finding unknown structures that could reveal the moon's origin.
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Scientists Discover Huge ‘Extragalactic Structure’ in Hidden Region of Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a huge “extragalactic structure” hidden behind the Milky Way in a mysterious area of the sky known as the “zone of avoidance” because it is obscured by our own galaxy’s opaque bulge, according to a new preprint study.
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
"If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said A large asteroid — estimated to be nearly a mile long and dubbed a "planet killer" — has been discovered by scientists. The space rock, which could potentially pose a danger to planet Earth — though not anytime soon — had been hidden behind the glare of the sun, according to a press...
