Spokane, WA

Waikiki Nature Preserve access bridge temporarily closing

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – The bridge that provides access across the Little Spokane River on the Waikiki Nature Preserve is temporarily closing for improvements.

The closure will begin Monday and is expected to last at least three weeks.

The public can still access part of the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s property south and east of the river. The closure will prevent access to cross the river and connection to trails managed by the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy.

Signs will be posted at the trailhead to remind people about the closure.

