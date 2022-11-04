ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson’s 'North Pole' ends annual Christmas lights show

Mike and Teresa Anderson’s popular homespun Christmas lights show in Woodbridge has come to an end. For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive (and their adjacent parents’ property, too) into a Christmas wonderland. The long driveway on Bushey Drive became a magical canopy of colorful lights, the yard filled with inflatable characters big and small, every tree twinkling.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12

On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7

Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
FREDERICK, MD
washingtonclassicalreview.com

Smithsonian Chamber Music Society returns to life with Bach, harpsichords and violas da gamba

Musical life has mostly returned to normal in Washington as the world learns to live with the coronavirus. Another sign of that recovery emerged Saturday night, when the Smithsonian Chamber Music Society gave its first live concert since 2020 in the Taubman Hall of Music at the National Museum of American History. Four Smithsonian Haydn Academy fellows, all playing violas da gamba, teamed up for an all-Bach program.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton

Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
WARRENTON, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices

You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Washingtonian.com

Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend

The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
VIENNA, VA
loudounnow.com

SCAN Honors 100WomenStrong at Annual Gala

Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN of Northern Virginia, a child abuse prevention nonprofit organization, recognized its Loudoun nonprofit 100WomenStrong with the 2022 Cleary Award at the annual Toast to Hope Gala at Army Navy Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. The evening also set a new record for the...
PWLiving

Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
MANASSAS, VA
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC

