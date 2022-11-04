Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
Inside Nova
Anderson’s 'North Pole' ends annual Christmas lights show
Mike and Teresa Anderson’s popular homespun Christmas lights show in Woodbridge has come to an end. For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive (and their adjacent parents’ property, too) into a Christmas wonderland. The long driveway on Bushey Drive became a magical canopy of colorful lights, the yard filled with inflatable characters big and small, every tree twinkling.
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
loudounnow.com
The New Era of Rowdy Ace Band: Loudoun’s Country Cover Group with a Musical Pedigree
What do a rock band drummer from Alabama, a soul/funk bass player from Chicago, an ex-hair band member from Burke, an off-Broadway performer, and a frontman from Amarillo, TX, have in common?. They all have white-collar day jobs, and they’re all part of the Loudoun-based country music cover group: Rowdy...
WTOP
DC-area Taylor Swift fans question ‘Blank Space’ in her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour schedule
Riding off a high after the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album “Midnights,” D.C. region fans saw a blank space on Swift’s tour schedule which snubs the nation’s capital. As fans called on the singer to add a tour date in the District, some are...
mocoshow.com
Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7
Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
washingtonclassicalreview.com
Smithsonian Chamber Music Society returns to life with Bach, harpsichords and violas da gamba
Musical life has mostly returned to normal in Washington as the world learns to live with the coronavirus. Another sign of that recovery emerged Saturday night, when the Smithsonian Chamber Music Society gave its first live concert since 2020 in the Taubman Hall of Music at the National Museum of American History. Four Smithsonian Haydn Academy fellows, all playing violas da gamba, teamed up for an all-Bach program.
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
nomadlawyer.org
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
mocoshow.com
Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices
You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
loudounnow.com
SCAN Honors 100WomenStrong at Annual Gala
Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN of Northern Virginia, a child abuse prevention nonprofit organization, recognized its Loudoun nonprofit 100WomenStrong with the 2022 Cleary Award at the annual Toast to Hope Gala at Army Navy Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. The evening also set a new record for the...
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
WJLA
'That is very embarrassing to me': Comedian 'Red' Grant says his campaign is no joke
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you’ve driven or walked around D.C. the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen a campaign sign for Rodney “Red” Grant for Mayor. He brought about 5,000 signs to plaster around the city, Grant said. 7News caught up to Grant as he...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
"My heart is broken" | 2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
Comments / 0