New Rochelle budget could hike taxes by nearly 2%

Taxes may be going up for New Rochelle residents.

The city just released a draft of the 2023 budget, which would hike taxes by just under 2%.

That means the average homeowner would pay $72 more next year.

New Rochelle City Manager Charles Strome says the $266.5 million budget is balanced and would maintain service levels after dramatic changes in economic conditions caused by the coronavirus.

The budget also adds nine police officers and five firefighter positions.