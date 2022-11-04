ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle budget could hike taxes by nearly 2%

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0PFb_0iysC41s00

Taxes may be going up for New Rochelle residents.

The city just released a draft of the 2023 budget, which would hike taxes by just under 2%.

That means the average homeowner would pay $72 more next year.

New Rochelle City Manager Charles Strome says the $266.5 million budget is balanced and would maintain service levels after dramatic changes in economic conditions caused by the coronavirus.

The budget also adds nine police officers and five firefighter positions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Westchester to Suspend Sales Tax on Home Heating Costs This Winter

Westchester County officials announced last week that the county portion of the sales tax on home heating sources will be suspended for three months in hopes of giving beleaguered homeowners a break on energy prices amidst skyrocketing costs. County Executive George Latimer said the 4 percent exemption will be in...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M

Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
noambramson.org

City Manager Proposes Budget for 2023

In broad strokes, the budget reflects New Rochelle’s strong fiscal position and growing economy, with significant investment in capital and infrastructure needs, enhancement of core services, a robust fund balance, and a proposed tax rate within the New York State tax cap. There’s more in this press release, and...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
rocklandreport.com

Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
amny.com

Ask the MTA | OMNY benefits and Bronx station construction

AmNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com. Q: I finally started using...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments in Jerome Park, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2850 Webster Avenue Senior Apartments, a 12-story mixed-use building in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Designed by Stephen B. Jacobs Group and developed by Douglaston Development, the structure yields 189 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 130 units for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $60,050.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onekindesign.com

A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views

Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans

I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
sheltonherald.com

Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem

FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: The Fed Strangles Greenwich Real Estate Market…

Column: The Fed Strangles Greenwich Real Estate Market, but It’s not Interest Rates. The Federal Reserve has finally strangled the Greenwich real estate market (or have they? More about that later.) However, it’s probably not in the way that that the Fed expected. Last month, in October 2022, only 30 single family homes were sold in Greenwich. This compares to 43 sales last year and 99 sales the year before that. Our 10-year pre-Covid average of 41 sales in October, so our October sales are down 27% from an “average” year.
GREENWICH, CT
yonkerstimes.com

The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy