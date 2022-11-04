New Rochelle budget could hike taxes by nearly 2%
Taxes may be going up for New Rochelle residents.
The city just released a draft of the 2023 budget, which would hike taxes by just under 2%.
That means the average homeowner would pay $72 more next year.
New Rochelle City Manager Charles Strome says the $266.5 million budget is balanced and would maintain service levels after dramatic changes in economic conditions caused by the coronavirus.
The budget also adds nine police officers and five firefighter positions.
