Burlington opens new store in Yonkers

A major clothing retailer has opened its doors in Yonkers.

The new Burlington store is located inside the Mall at Cross County at 750 Central Park Ave.

The store will sell clothing for men, women and children.

Many customers patiently waited outside this morning before the doors officially opened. “I've been waiting a good month or so for it to get here. So yes. It's very exciting,” says Toni Martinez, shopper

To celebrate the grand opening, the store announced a $5,000 donation to the Cesar Chavez School on Cedar Street.