ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Burlington opens new store in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b89hN_0iysC39900

A major clothing retailer has opened its doors in Yonkers.

The new Burlington store is located inside the Mall at Cross County at 750 Central Park Ave.

The store will sell clothing for men, women and children.

Many customers patiently waited outside this morning before the doors officially opened. “I've been waiting a good month or so for it to get here. So yes. It's very exciting,” says Toni Martinez, shopper

To celebrate the grand opening, the store announced a $5,000 donation to the Cesar Chavez School on Cedar Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Clothing Store To Open In Yonkers

A major clothing retailer that offers "amazing values" is soon opening a new location in Westchester County, officials say. A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County will open on Friday, Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:15 a.m., store officials said in an announcement.
YONKERS, NY
rocklandreport.com

Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M

Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel

Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
MAHOPAC, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Winter Stroll Returns to Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

“The village allowed [restaurants] to extend their outdoor dining permit, so they could put tables on the street, not just the sidewalk,” said Stephanie Rodnick, executive director of the chamber of commerce, allowing “people to walk on Main Street without cars, which has a strolling effect. Businesses decorated their storefronts and put out hot chocolate or cookies and tables for people who were walking by.”
TARRYTOWN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
YONKERS, NY
downtownny.com

Lower Manhattan Has a New Shop for Sneakerheads

No need to just sneak a peak at this fashion boutique. Kollective Klub at 47 Ann Street opened in October and is destined to become the neighborhood’s go-to spot for sneakerheads. It’s got dozens of the hottest kicks lining its walls with several retro throwback styles for sale, from Louis Vuitton red Nikes, to Jordan 4 retros.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy