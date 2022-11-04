‘Giving Pump’ in Pomona raised $11,000 for Prader-Willi syndrome research

A Shell gas station in Pomona raised $11,000 for the Foundation for Prader Willi Research through the national program called "Giving Pump."

News 12 reported in August that customers who filled up at the purple pump at the Old Route 202 gas station had three cents of every gallon donated toward treatment.

Dominique Valenti, who works at Shell, has a 13-month-old daughter named Catalina who was born with Prader-Willi syndrome – a rare genetic disorder.

Only 1 in 15,000 to 20,000 children are born with the condition. It causes a variety of issues from intellectual disability to poor growth and physical development. While there's no cure, there are some treatments that can help.

Valenti asked News 12 to thank viewers who donated on her behalf.