Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Patrick Mahomes loves spending time with his little girl. On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently expecting a second baby, a son, with husband Patrick early next year, shared new photos on her Instagram Stories from her and the NFL star's family vacation with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Hilary Swank on Expecting Twins at 48 — and Her Morning Sickness! (Exclusive)
Actress Hilary Swank has a lot going on… her hit TV show “Alaska Daily,” and she’s about to be a mom!. A few weeks ago, Swank announced she was expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Swank, who is “feeling better” in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!
For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Missing Pregnant Woman and Her Unborn Baby Found Dead in Different Areas: 'a Terrible Thing'
Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, which police say she had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found dead a day prior A missing pregnant woman and her unborn baby were found dead in two different Missouri locations this week, authorities said. During a Thursday afternoon news conference, the Benton Country Sheriff's Office announced that Ashley Bush — who was 31 weeks pregnant — was found dead on Thursday, while the body of her fetus, which police say she...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Alyssa Scott is pregnant nearly one year after death of her and Nick Cannon’s son Zen
Model Alyssa Scott announced she and Nick Cannon are expecting, nearly one year after the death of their son Zen. The model revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday when she shared several pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram. The wholesome pictures included a sweet cameo from her daughter Zeela,...
Molly Bernard is pregnant, expecting first baby with wife Hannah Lieberman
The “Younger” alum revealed on Thursday that she and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first child. “Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby!” the actress, 34, captioned baby bump photos via Instagram. “We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her journey through motherhood so far and praising daughter Sterling in a sweet Instagram post Brittany Mahomes is reflecting on her journey through motherhood so far with daughter Sterling Skye. In an emotional Instagram post shared on Instagram Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner celebrated her 20-month-old as she and husband Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their second baby, a son, early next year. "As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think...
Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Holds Her Mom’s Hand After Basketball Game: Photo
Jessica Simpson proved she was a doting mom once again as she was spotted supporting her daughter Maxwell at a basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer/reality star/fashion mogul looked every inch the glamourous icon in her black leather jacket, ripped denim jeans and black leather boots as she held on to the 10-year-old’s hand while leaving the sports complex.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'
Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Heather Rae El Moussa shares baby bump pic ahead of 1st wedding anniversary
Heather Rae El Moussa gave her fans and followers a new look at her growing baby bump. The "Selling Sunset" star (and soon-to-be star of "The Flipping El Moussas") shared the happy pic on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20. Dressed in a blush velour tracksuit, the model-turned-reality TV real...
'These are the details I will always remember': New mum Charlotte Crosby cradles her baby daughter Alba Jean's hand in a sweet video - two weeks after giving birth
She welcomed her daughter Alba Jean with beau Jake Ankers on October 15. And Charlotte Crosby took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her first video of the tot as she settled into life as a new mum. The reality star, 32, tenderly her baby daughter's tiny hands and feet...
