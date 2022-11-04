ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CareerSource Tampa Bay To Connect Florida Veterans With Career Opportunities

The Free Press - TFP
TAMPA, Fla. – CareerSource Tampa Bay will host a job fair dedicated to employing Veterans on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Cordelia B Hunt Center located in Al Lopez Park 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614.

To celebrate Veterans Day, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, and participating employers partnered with CareerSource Tampa Bay will connect Veterans and their families with great career opportunities.

Veterans and their families bring dedication, a special set of skills and diversity to Florida’s workforce. CareerSource Tampa Bay is honored to serve those who have served our country.

“We are excited to be a part of this statewide initiative,” said Maria Suarez, Business Development Manager with CareerSource Tampa Bay. “We welcome Veterans, military service members, spouses and their families to this great annual event!”

During the event, CareerSource Tampa Bay allows Veterans to connect with employers who value the skills, knowledge, and attributes veterans attain during military service.

Employers will also be connected with talented, well-trained members of our Military community to join their team! Together we can make a difference in your career and business with our military community!

Veterans, military spouses, military service members, and their families interested in participating can register by going to the following website: https://careersourcetampabay.com/event/paychecks-for-patriots-2022/

Veterans or their family members interested in pursuing career opportunities in Florida who were unable to attend a Paychecks for Patriots hiring event can view and apply for available positions online at www.EmployFlorida.com .

Additionally, a special employment portal for Florida Veterans is also available at https://veteran.employflorida.com with positions and resources geared towards veterans.

