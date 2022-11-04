Black Friday kitchen deals 2022: The best early sales to shop now and what to expect

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you're looking for holiday door busters, you don't have to wait until midnight on Thanksgiving. Black Friday deals are dropping all month long, so you can shop earlier and smarter. Online promotions have started going live and will continue through the week of Thanksgiving into Cyber Monday.

Retailers like Amazon , Target , and Walmart are slowly releasing early Black Friday deals, and we're already seeing some discounts on popular kitchen items like espresso machines, cookware sets, and more. We'll be keeping this page updated with all the latest info and the best deals our editors have spotted.

Black Friday kitchen sales: Helpful links

Target : Save up to 40% off on kitchen appliances and cookware

Save up to 40% off on kitchen appliances and cookware Amazon : New deals are released daily, including discounts on small appliances and cookware.

New deals are released daily, including discounts on small appliances and cookware. Wayfair : Holiday savings have begun and you can find bakeware for under $50 and Dutch ovens and braisers for under $100.

Holiday savings have begun and you can find bakeware for under $50 and Dutch ovens and braisers for under $100. Best Buy : Get up to 60% off on small kitchen appliances.

Get up to 60% off on small kitchen appliances. Williams Sonoma : The retailer hasn't dropped Black Friday deals yet, so check its online outlet for current discounts.

The retailer hasn't dropped Black Friday deals yet, so check its online outlet for current discounts. Walmart : The official Black Friday sale starts November 7, but you can shop current rollbacks on kitchenware.

Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals: What to expect

The holiday sales usually feature big-ticket items like KitchenAid stand mixers and De'Longhi espresso makers. We're expecting excellent deals from retailers like Target, Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and Walmart. During last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we also saw steep discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, and blenders. We expect some deals on cookware sets and bakeware pieces, but more often the most popular items are small appliances.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't for just big-box retailers. Last year, we saw great deals on internet-famous brands like Our Place and Made In . Whether you've been eyeing the colorful kitchenware of Great Jones or cookware sets from Material Kitchen , you should wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday is November 25, but most sales will continue throughout the weekend. Cyber Monday is November 28, when some retailers release new deals exclusively online. We expect discounts to appear during the whole month.