Black Friday kitchen deals 2022: Sales from Breville, KitchenAid, Our Place, and more

By Lily Alig
 3 days ago

Black Friday kitchen deals are going live all month long.

Isabel Fernandez/Insider

Black Friday is almost over, but if you haven't crossed everything off your home wishlist, there's still time to stock up on those coveted kitchen appliances and accessories. We're seeing Black Friday kitchen deals on popular items like espresso machines, air fryers, and more, with many brands hosting sales through Cyber Monday.

Black Friday kitchen sales: Helpful links

The best Black Friday kitchen deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 kitchen deals: What to expect

The holiday sales usually feature big-ticket items like KitchenAid stand mixers and De'Longhi espresso makers. We're finding excellent deals from retailers like Target, Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and Walmart. During last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we also saw steep discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, and blenders. We expect some deals on cookware sets and bakeware pieces, but more often the most popular items are small appliances.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't for just big-box retailers. We're already seeing great deals on internet-famous brands like Our Place and Made In . Whether you've been eyeing the colorful kitchenware of Great Jones or cookware sets from Material Kitchen , you can start shopping now.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday is November 25, but most sales will continue throughout the weekend. Cyber Monday is November 28, when some retailers release new deals exclusively online. We expect discounts to appear during the whole month.

