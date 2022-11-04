ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
MassLive.com

Rams vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Tom Brady vs. Matthew Stafford in week 9

The past two Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. in Tampa, FL and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Falcons' Quick Start Negated by Chargers Second Quarter Surge

Through the first half, it seems the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers was a tail of two quarters. A quick start for the Falcons offense, boosted by the return of starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson from a knee injury suffered in the week four 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns, saw the Falcons jump out to an early 7-0 lead.
ATLANTA, GA
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Logan Ryan: Gratitude for Family & Football

Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion and safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is grounded in gratitude, firm in family and focused on football. He and wife Ashley, together since their Rutgers University days, are parents to Avery (7) and Otto (4). Founders of the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, a non-profit focused on supporting animal […]
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Judon, Uche make Patriots history in win over Colts

It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game. Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon accomplished the feat in their 1985 Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Watch: Terry Bradshaw makes cringe-worthy comment on pre-game show

Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time analyst Terry Bradshaw made a cringe-worthy comment during FOX's pregame show on Sunday when discussing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense. After talking about the Cardinals' mentality to always want to throw the ball instead of running it, Bradshaw said of Murray: "I...

