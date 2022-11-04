Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Falcons vs. Chargers: Final injury reports for Week 9 matchup
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to stay atop the NFC South when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9. Considering the injuries each team is dealing with, the matchup to watch is the Falcons’ secondary against the Chargers’ wide receivers. Since Atlanta has ruled...
Rams vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Tom Brady vs. Matthew Stafford in week 9
The past two Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. in Tampa, FL and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Get Back in the Win Column vs. Falcons Following Bye Week
SI Tickets allows fans to purchase tickets for current and future Chargers games.
FOX Sports
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Ravens release second injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens the second injury report in preparation for their Monday night game in New Orleans against the Saints. The Ravens are 5-3 on the season while the Saints are 3-5. It was announced that second-year receiver Rashod Bateman would be out for the rest of the season to undergo surgery on his foot.
Yardbarker
Falcons' Quick Start Negated by Chargers Second Quarter Surge
Through the first half, it seems the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers was a tail of two quarters. A quick start for the Falcons offense, boosted by the return of starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson from a knee injury suffered in the week four 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns, saw the Falcons jump out to an early 7-0 lead.
Logan Ryan: Gratitude for Family & Football
Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion and safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is grounded in gratitude, firm in family and focused on football. He and wife Ashley, together since their Rutgers University days, are parents to Avery (7) and Otto (4). Founders of the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, a non-profit focused on supporting animal […]
Odell Beckham Jr. & Cowboys ‘Big Bidding War’ with 'Medical Clearance' This Week
"I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell Beckham Jr,'' says Jay Glazer, who mentions "Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams.''
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."
After starting the season 0-5, the Lakers showed some signs of life last week, grabbing some well-earned wins to break their five-game losing streak. Sadly for Lakers Nation, the team's success would be short-lived. Their loss to Cleveland on Sunday evening marked their second-straight defeat, and now they stand at just 2-7 overall.
Major Outlet Names UC a Top-50 Team in Preseason Rankings
Cincinnati has the schedule to make plenty of noise over the next month.
NBC Sports
Judon, Uche make Patriots history in win over Colts
It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game. Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon accomplished the feat in their 1985 Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Terry Bradshaw makes cringe-worthy comment on pre-game show
Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time analyst Terry Bradshaw made a cringe-worthy comment during FOX's pregame show on Sunday when discussing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense. After talking about the Cardinals' mentality to always want to throw the ball instead of running it, Bradshaw said of Murray: "I...
Lamar Jackson will be exasperated with latest injury report ahead of Saints game
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense may be without several key contributors on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens offense took a major blow earlier in the week when second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the season. Bateman will be undergoing season-ending foot surgery.
Cowboys scouts get look at top LSU, Alabama draft prospects under the lights
This is a matchup of two top-10 teams who have such a strong history, them being the two top teams is a fall from grace. SEC heavyweights Alabama and LSU square off in Week 10 of the CFB schedule on Saturday at 6 pm CT, and although they have performed well, they’ve been caught by other schools looking to build their own dynasties.
