Vigil for man involved in Government Street standoff to spotlight mental health awareness

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The family of the man at the center of an hours-long standoff in downtown Mobile this week are planning on holding a vigil in his honor Monday.

Joycelynn Duncan, Terrance Duncan’s daughter, tells WKRG News 5 the vigil will be held at Mardi Gras Park Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. Duncan’s family encourages the public to attend.

Joycelynn Duncan explains she and her family want to bring awareness to mental health and want to ‘share light’ with anyone dealing with mental health issues. She says they will be available at the vigil to speak with anyone who needs to talk, vent, or needs a hug.

On Monday, Duncan took his own life after an hours-long standoff with Mobile Police in front of Government Plaza. His family says he had been dealing with mental issues and depression and that his sickness had ‘taken a toll.’

His family is working on starting a foundation in his name and honor, to bring awareness and advocate for better laws, resources, and other needs.

When Mobile Police identified Duncan, they also shared this message about mental health: “If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact AltaPointe Health at 251-450-2211 for assistance to be connected to resources.”

