Lansing, MI

Club 93.7

6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint

We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
HOLLY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?

Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Club 93.7

Grand Rapids Brewery Adds Retractable Roof for Year-Round Outdoor Dining

Michigan's brutal winters won't put a stop to outdoor dining at one popular brewery in Grand Rapids. Patios and outdoor dining at Michigan's bars and restaurants are usually forced to shut down at the end of October or early November. It all depends on the hand Mother Nature deals Michiganders across the state. Well, there's one spot in Grand Rapids that can now serve customers outside regardless of the weather.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
Club 93.7

See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]

The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
FLINT, MI
