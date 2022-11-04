Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint
We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?
Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Grand Rapids Brewery Adds Retractable Roof for Year-Round Outdoor Dining
Michigan's brutal winters won't put a stop to outdoor dining at one popular brewery in Grand Rapids. Patios and outdoor dining at Michigan's bars and restaurants are usually forced to shut down at the end of October or early November. It all depends on the hand Mother Nature deals Michiganders across the state. Well, there's one spot in Grand Rapids that can now serve customers outside regardless of the weather.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Cupid’s Christmas’: Here’s how to watch the Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan
HOLLY, Mich. – The red carpet premiere of a Christmas movie filmed in Holly, Michigan is happening Sunday (Nov. 6). “Cupid’s Christmas” follows Santa as he searches for his lost reindeer and the love story of Katie Valentine and Luke Murphy as they work to save and restore a historic train depot.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
Sheriff Swanson Shares Video of Flint Man Stabbing Dog 20 Times
A Flint man is being held in the Genesee County jail after being seen on a doorbell camera stabbing his neighbor's dog 20 times. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video clip at a press conference on Wednesday (11/2), saying that the dog bled to death after the incident.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Got a cold-blooded pet at home? This local event might be for you
The event happens on the first Sunday of every month.
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
