Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)

