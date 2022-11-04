Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: SiR Ushers in a New Wave of Neo-Soul & R&B with These Buzz-Worthy Tracks
After quietly honing his songwriting skills while working as Tyrese Gibson’s engineer, the world was introduced to Sir Darryl Farris, simply known as SiR, in 2015 with the release of his debut album, Seven Sundays. The project features productions from well-known hip-hop, r&b, and soul producers, including Knxwledge, Iman Omari, Chris Dave, and many more.
hypebeast.com
Drake and 21 Savage Deliver 'Her Loss' Collaborative Album
Announced with a music video for “Jimmy Cooks” off of Honestly, Nevermind back in October, Drake and 21 Savage have now released their highly-anticipated collaborative album, Her Loss. Building up the release of the project, the duo delivered a fake Vogue cover, clips of a spoof interview with Howard Stern, and a false NPR Tiny Desk concert.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
blavity.com
Altercation With August Alsina Lands Tory Lanez On House Arrest Until His Megan Thee Stallion Trial Date
A Los Angeles judge has placed Tory Lanez on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins, TMZ reports. However, the reason why Lanez was ordered to stay in his home has very little to do with the Houston hottie herself. Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement
The “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen. Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
9th Wonder Drops New Project “ZION VII”
9th Wonder is one of hip-hop’s most acclaimed and noteworthy producers working today. From Kendrick Lamar’s “DUCKWORTH.” to Mac Miller’s “Rain,” he’s added lots of modern hits to his historic discography from the 2000s. Recently, with that hype in mind, he released the latest installment in his ZION series. ZION VII is a mostly instrumental album, though, filled with classic beats and 9th Wonder’s creative approach to the craft of production.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
thesource.com
Ice Spice Responds to Drake Lyrics On ‘Her Loss’ Album
Hip-Hop fans believe Drake dissed Ice Spice on his Her Loss collaboration album with 21 Savage. In his “BackOutsideBoyz” single, The Boy raps:. “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.”. Fans immediately believed that it was about the “Munch” rapper. With the rumors running...
hotnewhiphop.com
MIKE Shares Woozy New Track, “What Do I Do?”
New York City-based rapper MIKE is one of the most promising lyricists in the alternative rap scene. He garnered a lot of critical acclaim for his 2021 album Disco!, and his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey seeks to capitalize on it. Its latest single, “What Do I Do?” is a moody and ethereal cut following last month’s “nuthin i can do is wrng.” He also handles production on this cut (like much of his catalog) under his alias dj blackpower.
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joji Unveils Highly Anticipated Album, “SMITHEREENS”
While the biggest release of the weekend came from Drake and 21 Savage with their Her Loss joint album, Japanese star Joji delivered another highly anticipated record, following his last full-length project from 2020, Nectar. SMITHEREENS landed at midnight on Friday (November 9), and consists of nine tracks spread across...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases New Song ‘No Good For Me’ — Listen
In less than two hours, Drake and 21 Savage are teaming up to drop a new album called Her Loss. Fans worldwide are preparing for the big release by listening to Table For One on SiriusXM, a show that’s currently playing a set from Drake himself. During the set,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi Will Release One More Album
The psychedelic pioneer will also be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that he will release one more album as part of his record deal. He also said that he doesn’t know what will happen after. This adds to rumors that Kid Cudi will retire from music and instead pursue other creative endeavors. Entergalactic, his Netflix show, was just released and accompanied by a soundtrack which is basically a new Cudi album.
hotnewhiphop.com
3Breezy Has His “Heart On Display” On New Mixtape Feat. Toosii & Yatta Bandz
Making his HotNewHipHop debut with a new mixtape this weekend is New Jersey-based lyricist 3Breezy, who dropped off 14 songs on his Heart On Display mixtape. Two of the songs include features from Toosii (“Gangsta Wit It [Pt. 2]”) and Yatta Bandz (“2Far Gone”). “This album...
