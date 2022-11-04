Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
KWTX
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Burglary suspects at large, 1 arrest made: Temple police
Two unidentified suspects remain at large after escaping officers during a store burglary, police said.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
fox44news.com
Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KWTX
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KWTX
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a suspect in a case of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of S. 31st Street at 1:30 a.m. Friday in response to an alarm at a store. When officers arrived, it was reported that a man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.
fox44news.com
Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
radio7media.com
Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
A MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF MAKING THREATS TOWARDS LAW ENFORCEMENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS BEHIND BARS AFTER BEING EXTRADICTED FROM TEXAS. RICHARD ALLEN CARROLL WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN AUSTIN ON WARRANTS ISSUED BY THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION. CARROLL FACES CHARGES OF COMMISSION OF ACTS OF TERRORISM. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON A 50 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND. www.radio7media.com.
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
fox44news.com
Soldier identified in Deadly Killeen Motorcycle Crash
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: A Thursday evening crash between a motorcycle and an SUV has left a 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier Jacob Oswald dead. Killeen officers were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive about 8:43 p.m. and found a man unresponsive in the roadway.
A Texas doctor investigating if any of the 21 victims in Uvalde shooting could have lived if police didn't wait
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas doctor said Thursday he is working with state police to determine whether any of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school shooting could have been saved had medical help arrived sooner. The review of autopsies and other records is part of a criminal...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist killed in Friday night crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — Police are investigating a crash that ended with a 47-year-old man dead Friday night. Officers say the crash happened near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, Claborn Joiner, lying unresponsive in the roadway. They determined a...
