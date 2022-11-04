Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke on why she’s ‘pro-Kathy Hilton’ amid reunion drama
The recent reunion of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has garnered headlines with tales of drama and betrayal. Things have gotten so heated that Kathy Hilton, mother to Paris and Nicky Hilton, has reportedly said she won’t return to the show if Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne stayed on board. When it comes to […]
‘RHOP’ Alum Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Reportedly Separating After 10 Years Amid Marital Drama on OWN Reality Show
Monique and Chris Samuels appeared on four seasons of 'RHOP' before starring in the 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' spinoff in D.C. where their marital issues played out.
Summer House’s Kyle Cooke Addresses Claims Lindsay Hubbard Is Rude to Fans After Amanda Batula Drama
On his wife's side. Kyle Cooke weighed in on Amanda Batula's feud with Lindsay Hubbard — and he quickly claimed that Andy Cohen was at fault for the drama. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, November 3, Cooke, 40, and Luke Gulbranson were asked if they […]
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud
Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo
Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance fans are in shock as Elicia Clegg poses with Kody Brown
Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally. It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her...
Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'
Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Teases Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Matt Roloff Farm Drama
Making changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff teased her move with husband, Chris Marek, amid her family’s farm drama. Amy, 60, hinted at the plans when she took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a Q&A with fans on Sunday, October 23. When one social media...
Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, savagely responds to Erika Jayne’s divorce prediction
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, has some snarky “management advice” for Erika Jayne after she predicted the couple would be the next Bravolebrities to divorce. PK brushed off the prophecy and shaded Jayne, who is still entangled...
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’: The Angie Harrington Drama
A recap of the Angie Harrington drama from 'RHOSLC' Season 2 and a refresher about how she's involved in the season 3 drama.
Jenna Ushkowitz And Kevin McHale Talk "Glee" Memories, Cast Parties At Their House, And Their "Reckoning" With Ryan Murphy
On moments when Kevin McHale broke character: "You see Kevin on camera a lot. His reactions were to the actor, not to the character. You will see Artie, and he'll be [laughing] and that was actually Kevin reacting to our performance."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0