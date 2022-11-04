ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Related
CNN

More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Country News

Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire

Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

How Long Will It Take to Know Who Won in U.S. Midterm Elections?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Here's some advice for anyone following the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8: Be ready for a long night and maybe days of waiting before it's clear whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are...
GEORGIA STATE

