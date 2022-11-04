Read full article on original website
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
Early voting data shows Republicans participating at higher rate than 2020; Democrats stay nearly the same
New data shows that Democrats continue to vote early at a greater rate than Republicans, but the gap is narrowing in this year's midterm elections compared to 2020.
'This will be close': Race forecaster reveals more bad news for Democrats just days from midterm elections
The Cook Political Report adjusted its rating for another battleground race in favor of Republicans just days before Election Day, giving the GOP an edge in the Wisconsin Senate race. The political forecaster on Friday shifted the race between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes...
Midterm Elections: McCarthy says Republicans will put America 'in a new direction' if they take back the House
EXCLUSIVE: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will move America in a "new direction" toward a "future that is built on freedom" if they win control of the House, and added in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that there is "no place" Republicans cannot compete on Nov. 8.
HALLOWEEN SCARE: Dems' midterm fears worsen as election forecasters shift more races toward GOP in final weeks
Democrats across the country are facing an increasingly bleak outlook as election forecasters continue to shift more races in Republicans' favor with less than two weeks to go before Election Day. The shifts have taken place in a number of races once thought out of reach for Republicans. But, as...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
msn.com
Midterm elections 2022: White suburban women swing REPUBLICAN by 15 points, new poll shows
White suburban women are running toward the Republican Party in droves with less than a week to go until the midterm elections, a new analysis suggested on Wednesday. The voting bloc makes up roughly 20 percent of the electorate and was critical to Democrats' 'blue wave' of Congressional victories in 2018.
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Washington Examiner
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Election 2022: Here are the races that could determine which party controls the Senate
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on results in a handful of states from next week’s midterm election. If the Republican Party can hold onto the seats they have and flip just one Senate seat, they will win control of the chamber, meaning the party will control judicial and other nominations and policy debates through 2024.
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
CNN — More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire
Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
Tennessee election officials vow to find cause of mistake after hundreds of early votes cast in wrong races
Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day, county election officials said.
US News and World Report
How Long Will It Take to Know Who Won in U.S. Midterm Elections?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Here's some advice for anyone following the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8: Be ready for a long night and maybe days of waiting before it's clear whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are...
How Georgia's early voting in the midterm elections has broken records
Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State Office, tells CNN's Jake Tapper about the state's record early voting numbers in this year's midterm elections -- and what he thinks that says about the state's new election law.
