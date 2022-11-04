Read full article on original website
At 30, the Festival of Reading turns a page
The Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading has 30 candles on the cake in 2022, and for books editor Colette Bancroft, that says something special about the city. “I think it shows that St. Petersburg has, for a very long time, been a supporter of literacy, of reading, of authors,” says Bancroft, who’s been in charge of the reading, chatting and signing event since 2007. “The audience has been steady over three decades. And that’s pretty amazing.
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
Red Tide approaches Tampa Bay
November 5, 2022 - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has detected low levels of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, 11 miles west of Bunces Pass, offshore of Tierra Verde. The organization has observed high concentrations from Lee to Sarasota County over the last two weeks. J.P. Brooker, Director of Florida Conservancy for the Ocean Conservancy, previously said it “wouldn’t take much” for the harmful algal blooms to reach Tampa Bay. He also noted environmental officials were on “high alert” for red tide following Hurricane Ian. For more information, visit the FWC website here.
St. Pete’s first Whole Foods Market to go vertical
After eight months of underground work with only a mound of concrete and dirt visible at the site, vertical construction can now begin for St. Pete’s first-ever Whole Foods Market. Development partners St. Petersburg-based J Square Developers and Atlanta-based SJC Ventures are building the new 40,000-square-foot grocery store at...
Rowdies fall just short of championship match
November 7, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies’ season ended Saturday night after the club lost 1-0 to Louisville FC in their third consecutive USL Eastern Conference Final. The two teams ended regular time scoreless before Louisville, down a man due to a red card in the 82nd minute, rallied to score in the 108th minute and seal the victory in front of their home crowd at Lynn Family Stadium. Elijah Wynder found the Tampa Bay net deep into extra minutes after the Rowdies failed to clear a corner kick.
