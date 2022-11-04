ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

WSMV

Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on E Due West Avenue. Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway. The suspected vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police search for 17-year-old suspect driver in deadly Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville

A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
