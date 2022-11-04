Read full article on original website
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
WSMV
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on E Due West Avenue. Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway. The suspected vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger...
Collision in Trousdale County kills one, injures one
A highway collision in Trousdale County left one dead and another injured Saturday morning.
Man killed in suspected hit and run crash Saturday night
A man was found dead Sunday morning after an apparent hit and run crash that happened Saturday night on E. Due West Avenue.
WSMV
Man found dead on train tracks in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dickerson Pike (Dickerson Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Dickerson Pike on Wednesday night. The crash occurred in front of Hunters Lane High School. 25-year-old Treondois Farmer Jr. of Goodlettsville was standing in the road and struck by a Nissan Murano.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for 17-year-old suspect driver in deadly Nashville hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.
Man Immediately Steals Ambulance After Being Discharged From Hospital
The man is facing multiple charges after reportedly stealing an ambulance minutes after being discharged from a Nashville hospital.
WSMV
Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
WSMV
‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
5-year-old boy injured in lawnmower accident leads toy convoy as grand marshal
Hundreds of motorcyclists and jeeps will take upon the city of Wartrace Sunday afternoon all for a good cause.
wkdzradio.com
Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville
A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
Eight residents displaced after Murfreesboro apartment fire
Eight residents of a Murfreesboro apartment building have been displaced after a fire Saturday. Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue responded to the scene in the 600 block of Dusan Boulevard.
fox17.com
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
1 charged after ambulance stolen from Saint Thomas
Officers were called to the hospital on Church Street on Oct. 28 after an ambulance owned by Saint Thomas valued at more than $300,000 was reported stolen.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
Two-week-old brush fire continues to burn property on Davidson, Cheatham line
A brush fire continues to cause problems for the Jones family at their property on the Davidson County and Cheatham County line, with the fire department responding five times.
