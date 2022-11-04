CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati’s home football win streak is 31 games and nearly five years now. On a gray, blustery day, the Bearcats were far from colorful but good enough to hold off an upset-minded Navy team 20-10. While the UC running game still appeared sluggish, the Ben Bryant to Tyler Scott connection was alive and well as the conditions didn’t seem to affect the pair. In front of 38, 461 at Nippert Stadium, Bryant was 25-for-35 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns to Scott.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO