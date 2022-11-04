Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Fox 19
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County hosted the second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree to commemorate the historical tradition of harvest in this region two centuries ago on both Saturday and Sunday. Luke Ogonek, West Region Education Manager of Great Parks of Hamilton County, thinks this event is, “a...
Fox 19
Blueprint-accurate Music Hall model added to Krohn Conservatory holiday show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tropical vacation for $10 in Cincinnati? That’s the promise of the Krohn Conservatory’s annual Celestial Holiday. Every year, a Tri-State family builds Cincinnati landmarks for the show. This year, it’s a blueprint-accurate model of Music Hall. “Music Hall took 1,700 hours,” said Krohn...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday. Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati. Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000...
Fox 19
Newtown officer hit during chase through city
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.
Fox 19
Warm sunshine to close the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winds will begin to die down late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clouds will decrease late as lows fall in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm along with much lighter southerly winds. Highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday with highs well above normal and ample sunshine.
Fox 19
Dayton, KY indoor smoking ban goes into effect
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents’ opinions are mixed after a local ordinance went into effect Sunday that bans smoking indoors in Dayton, Kentucky. The new ordinance prohibits smoking or vaping inside any business building, which includes offices, hotels, restaurants, bowling alleys and bars. “I know it’s a right that...
Fox 19
Dry and warm start to the week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows down in the mid 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 60s. On Tuesday morning between 5:16 a.m....
Fox 19
‘Meet a Meteorite’ at Cincinnati Observatory is back
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Observatory kicked off the annual “Meet a Meteorite” night for the first time in three years Saturday evening. The event showcased rocks from all over the world, and even some from outer space, that kids, students and adults could view, hold or adopt.
Fox 19
Highs in 70s ahead of arctic blast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High temperatures for the second week of November will peak in the 70s, but overnight lows will plunge into the 20s this weekend. Monday will be mostly sunny with light winds. Highs will still be well above normal with thermometers making it up to the mid-60s. Election...
Fox 19
Tri-State power outages reduces from over 1K homes to 300
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State outages have reduced from over a thousand homes to 300 as 50 mph winds blew through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout...
Fox 19
Thousands without power in the Tri-State area due to strong winds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of people are without power as 50 mph winds blow through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy employee, Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout the week to get the...
Fox 19
Breezy and very warm for Friday ahead of Saturday showers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine will continue through Friday afternoon as very warm air pushes highs in the low-to-mid 70s. The record high for Cincinnati on November 4 is 79° back in 2003, so this will not be record-breaking warmth. Clouds will move in late in the day ahead of a system that will bring rain in the weekend.
Fox 19
Saturday Is A First Alert Weather Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory Saturday until 9PM for wind gusts possibly as high as 50 mph. Showers will continue to track east through the Tri-State until dawn Sunday morning. The rain Saturday will be in the form of scattered showers, an all-day steady rain is not in the forecast. Rain could be falling in Clifton for the U.C. football game but for the Bengals game Sunday the weather looks dry.
Fox 19
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
Fox 19
80-year-old woman with dementia, diabetes found safe
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -An 80-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes has been found safe after she was reported missing Friday, according to Hamilton police. Officers say Nancy Herold safely returned home Saturday. Herold drove from her home on Friday around 3 p.m. in a silver/gray 2008 Honda Fit, police said.
Fox 19
Police: Man wanted for College Hill murder, considered armed & dangerous
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been over two months since a man was murdered outside of a College Hill gas station and police are still looking for the suspect. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Landen McIntosh, 23, on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to CrimeStoppers.
Fox 19
Butler Co. Sheriff: Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Morgan Township Saturday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in the victim’s home, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies were dispatched...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Bearcats extend Nippert win streak with win over Navy
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati’s home football win streak is 31 games and nearly five years now. On a gray, blustery day, the Bearcats were far from colorful but good enough to hold off an upset-minded Navy team 20-10. While the UC running game still appeared sluggish, the Ben Bryant to Tyler Scott connection was alive and well as the conditions didn’t seem to affect the pair. In front of 38, 461 at Nippert Stadium, Bryant was 25-for-35 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns to Scott.
Fox 19
Attendance down, classes canceled across Tri-State schools due to flu and RSV
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Illness is impacting schools throughout the Tri-State, keeping kids and teachers home and forcing some districts to cancel classes. District officials say the flu and RSV are to blame. Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools and Williamstown Independent Schools called off classes for their students Friday. At Lynchburg-Clay, 90 students...
Fox 19
11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m. They were “made aware of a [sixth]...
Comments / 0