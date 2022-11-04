There's an unboxing video for that gnarly Metallica Ninja Star turntable and we want one right now

Metallica have shared an unboxing video for their new Ninja Star turntable in collaboration with Pro-Ject Audio Systems, and we want one immediately.

Within the clip, it shows how the player is put together while offering an up-close look at the striking product in all its metal, razor-sharp-edged glory.

Manufactured in Europe, the item features a mirror-finished Metallica logo and metal top plate.

The turntable was first teased by the band earlier this year, where it was announced that it would be sold as a limited edition, and at a retail price in the US for $1599 .

Metallica explain in a statement: "We’ve teamed up with Pro-Ject Audio to bring you a top-of-the-line, sleek turntable! Featuring the Metallica Ninja Star design by James Hetfield.

"This turntable should not be missed by any vinyl collector looking to add a bit of flare to their audio system! Available at Metallica.com and through Pro-Ject dealers."

Pro-Ject declare: “The Metallica team chose Pro-Ject as their collaborative partner to create a Metallica-themed record player, continuing the brand’s proud tradition of collaborating with artists.

“Pro-Ject’s design team treated the surface of the new turntable with a mirror-finished metal logo contour to give the player its distinctive look, a bold aesthetic that resonates with the iconic rock band.

“The S-shaped tonearm comes with a pre-installed Pick it S2 C integrated cartridge and headshell, but allows for easy cartridge swapping via the detachable assembly. Tracking force, anti-skating and VTA are fully adjustable for fine-tuning and position the Metallica limited edition turntable as a true audiophile investment.”

Check it out below:

