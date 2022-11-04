Céline Dion is a worldwide icon who has embraced the ever-evolving nature of social media. With 5.1 million followers on Instagram, Dion mainly uses the platform to promote her music and the causes closest to her. In recent months, the singer had been absent from posting due to ongoing health issues that caused her to postpone her Courage World Tour and her Las Vegas Residency. "I'm heartbroken by this," the singer said in a statement posted to Instagram in October 2021. "To not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words." Speaking to the French outlet Voici, Dion's sister Claudette affirmed that her sibling's health issues were thankfully not serious. "Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong," she said (via Hello!). "I know she's in good spirits."

2 DAYS AGO