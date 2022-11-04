ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Told Her Not to Do ‘Passengers’: ‘I Should Have Listened’

Jennifer Lawrence is making her indie comeback with the upcoming Apple Original Film “Causeway.” That’s after some significant time away from small movies after her “Winter’s Bone” Oscar-nominated debuted. In 2021, Jennifer Lawrence led the cosmic Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up” and, before that, hung up her blue X-Men garb in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.” Now, she’s steering back toward small-scale drama with Lila Neugebauer’s story of a U.S. soldier bringing PTSD back home from Afghanistan.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Bustle

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits

Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
The List

Here's What Celine Dion Looks Like In Real Life Vs. Instagram

Céline Dion is a worldwide icon who has embraced the ever-evolving nature of social media. With 5.1 million followers on Instagram, Dion mainly uses the platform to promote her music and the causes closest to her. In recent months, the singer had been absent from posting due to ongoing health issues that caused her to postpone her Courage World Tour and her Las Vegas Residency. "I'm heartbroken by this," the singer said in a statement posted to Instagram in October 2021. "To not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words." Speaking to the French outlet Voici, Dion's sister Claudette affirmed that her sibling's health issues were thankfully not serious. "Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong," she said (via Hello!). "I know she's in good spirits."
toofab.com

Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'

"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...
Decider.com

‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving

Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy