Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Told Her Not to Do ‘Passengers’: ‘I Should Have Listened’
Jennifer Lawrence is making her indie comeback with the upcoming Apple Original Film “Causeway.” That’s after some significant time away from small movies after her “Winter’s Bone” Oscar-nominated debuted. In 2021, Jennifer Lawrence led the cosmic Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up” and, before that, hung up her blue X-Men garb in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.” Now, she’s steering back toward small-scale drama with Lila Neugebauer’s story of a U.S. soldier bringing PTSD back home from Afghanistan.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Bustle
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
George Clooney says Julia Roberts’s improvised insults in Ticket to Paradise went ‘too far’
George Clooney wishes Liz Truss 'the best' during Ticket To Paradise premiere. Julia Roberts and George Clooney have said they went a little overboard when improvising insults for each other on the set of their new romcom Ticket to Paradise. In the movie, the pair play embittered exes who fly...
Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Spooky good things come to those who wait. For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Harry Styles' dating life seems to be in full swing, despite the drama and scandal surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. A former nanny who worked for her and her lover Jason Sudeikis recently exposed the 38-year-old actress-turned-director. The nanny made several claims about how she cheated on Jason and how...
Here's What Celine Dion Looks Like In Real Life Vs. Instagram
Céline Dion is a worldwide icon who has embraced the ever-evolving nature of social media. With 5.1 million followers on Instagram, Dion mainly uses the platform to promote her music and the causes closest to her. In recent months, the singer had been absent from posting due to ongoing health issues that caused her to postpone her Courage World Tour and her Las Vegas Residency. "I'm heartbroken by this," the singer said in a statement posted to Instagram in October 2021. "To not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words." Speaking to the French outlet Voici, Dion's sister Claudette affirmed that her sibling's health issues were thankfully not serious. "Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong," she said (via Hello!). "I know she's in good spirits."
Matthew Perry Shares The Unusual Way He Got Julia Roberts To Appear On 'Friends'
In his new memoir, the actor says he went to unconventional lengths to "woo" the "Pretty Woman" star off-screen, too — even if their romance was short-lived.
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
toofab.com
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'
"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...
Heidi Klum Reveals How Long It Took To Plan Outrageous Worm Costume
Pulling off Heidi Klum's realistic worm costume was no easy feat.
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving
Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions...
Matthew Perry Says He Filmed ‘Friends’ Final Episode While On Opioids
Matthew Perry is really sharing it all in his new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He’s opened up about his relationships and even secret makeout sessions. He is also sharing more about his drug addiction and his time filming the iconic show Friends. In his...
TODAY.com
Celine Dion is starring in a rom-rom! See 1st pics with co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer gave fans a little treat when she shared the first look at her new film, "Love Again," on Instagram. In one of the two pictures, Dion is seen sitting on the couch with actor Sam Heughan while appearing to be deep in conversation. They're in cozy mode, shoes off and sipping on tea.
Comments / 0