Germantown (WI) Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle on Nov. 3 with a fatal gunshot wound. According to a statement from Germantown Police, at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 3 a Germantown resident contacted the Germantown Police Department Communication Center to report finding a female in a vehicle who appeared to be deceased. The resident said he could see what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Germantown Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department responded. Officers on scene determined the woman in the vehicle was deceased and did appear to be the victim of a shooting.

GERMANTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO