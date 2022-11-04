ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Judge Dorow received letters, gifts

WAUKESHA, Wis. - From flowers to cards to wine – even an Edible Arrangement – people from across the country sent messages and more to Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow during the Darrell Brooks trial. One week after the jury delivered its guilty verdict, the letters continue to...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Darrell Brooks Is Indicted on 77 Charges

The county commissioner found probable cause on 77 charges against Darrell Brooks on Friday, Jan. 14 during the preliminary trial regarding the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Brooks is accused of driving a car through Waukesha’s Christmas Parade resulting in six people dead and recklessly endangering 61 people. The prosecution added dozens of charges of reckless endangerment in today’s hearing.
WAUKESHA, WI
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: Nov. 5, 2022 | 6:18 p.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 6:18 p.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the Marquette University Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the 900...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
OSHKOSH, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police begin investigation after woman found dead in car

Germantown (WI) Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle on Nov. 3 with a fatal gunshot wound. According to a statement from Germantown Police, at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 3 a Germantown resident contacted the Germantown Police Department Communication Center to report finding a female in a vehicle who appeared to be deceased. The resident said he could see what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Germantown Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department responded. Officers on scene determined the woman in the vehicle was deceased and did appear to be the victim of a shooting.
GERMANTOWN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

