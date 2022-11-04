ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel on 2-point conversion penalties: 'They’ve let Travis (Kelce) play like that'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. − The Tennessee Titans lost by three on Sunday, but had a few calls went the other way, they very well could've won by two. The Titans (5-3) dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, failing to hold onto a late eight-point lead they held for most of the second half in a 20-17 loss. The Titans had that eight-point lead until Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown with 2:58 left, putting the Chiefs a two-point conversion away from tying the score.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lastwordonsports.com

What to Expect From Kadarius Toney In Kansas City Chiefs Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the NFL trade deadline, and they will waste no time in putting their big acquisition on the field. According to head coach Andy Reid, Toney should be active for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Toney is a tantalizing athlete with untapped potential, but what can he do in his first game with his new team?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 9 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans have a midseason chance to make a statement against a conference rival, which often means an upset win in the Mike Vrabel era. In 2018, the Titans dominated the Patriots 34-10 in Week 10 in Nashville. The Titans' 35-32 win over the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2019 season is one of the best wins of the Vrabel era. In Week 9 last year on Sunday Night Football, the Titans hounded Matthew Stafford and won 28-16 at the Los Angeles Rams in the first game without Derrick Henry in the lineup.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Titans: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Tennessee Titans in a vital AFC showdown. In the regular season, this game could determine who may get a top two seed or not in the AFC playoff picture. Whoever wins this game moves to 6-2 on the 2022 season. On the flip side, the loser of the contest falls to 5-3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AllTitans

Titans-Chiefs Inactives

Here are the inactive players for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (5-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium. Tennessee: FB Tory Carter, Amani Hooker, DL Sam Okuayinonu, G Jordan Roos, DL Kevin Strong and QB Ryan Tannehill. Kansas City: QB Shane Buechele, TE ...
NASHVILLE, TN

