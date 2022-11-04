Breaking News! Eagle Pass Winn High School Student Detained for Making “Terroristic Threat” of Shooting at School Campus

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxsanantonio.com
16-year-old arrested after threatening Texas school through social media
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A 16-year-old was arrested Friday after making threats to his high school on social media. The incident happened Thursday night at around 8:30 p.m. when the teen sent a Snapchat to another student sending threats to C.C. Winn High School in Eagle Pass. The student...
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
4 Uvalde Victims Were Reportedly Still Alive When Pulled From Classroom
This report raises questions about whether any victims could have been saved by a faster response.
TODAY.com
Grieving Uvalde mom says school called her about her surviving child’s ripped jeans
A Uvalde mom who lost her 10-year-old child in the Robb Elementary School shooting says the Uvalde school district called her about her surviving 11-year-old daughter wearing ripped jeans to school, just five months after the tragedy. Kimberly Mata-Rubio shared a screenshot of what appears to be a transcript of...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
Comments / 0